Number of deaths slightly elevated

09/30/2021 | 03:22am EDT
Press release: 12.620-211/21

Vienna,2021-09-30 - According to preliminary results by Statistics Austria, 1 58 people died in calendar week 37 (from 13 to 19 September 2021). This number is lower than in the previous week (1 618 deaths in calendar week 36), but slightly higher than in the week before (1 539 in calendar week 35). At the end of August, the number of deaths was on a similar level (1 568 and 1 621 deaths in calendar week 34 and 33). Currently (calendar week 37), the number of deaths is 9.2% above the five-year average of the same week (2016-2020). In the observation period since mid-August the largest deviations were recorded in calendar week 32 and 36, both with +15.3%.

Further information on deaths can be found on our website, where an interactive web application - the Atlas of Deaths - also graphically illustrates the development and regional distribution. Detailed results can be found in Statistics Austria's open data repository.

For more detailed information, please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 07:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
