Number of short-time workers increases by 20% in January - Ifo

BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The number of workers in Germany on reduced hours rose by almost 20% to 2.6 million in January, economic institute Ifo said on Monday, as the country has shut down many sectors to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Hotels and restaurants, which the lockdown hit particularly hard, are way out in front on short-time work with 55.9% of their workforce affected, up from 54.1%", Ifo said in a statement, adding this represented 594,000 employees.

In retail, the number of short-time workers more than doubled from 260,000 to 556,000 people, it said https://bit.ly/3cr0Fr1.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; editing by Caroline Copley)