Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Number plate row fuels ethnic tensions in Kosovo as Serbia seeks more talks

08/26/2022 | 04:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: NATO peacekeepers increase presence in northern Kosovo

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Mediated talks over the status of ethnic Serbs in Kosovo have failed to ease tensions - fuelled by a dispute over car number plates - between Belgrade and authorities in Pristina, Serbia's president said on Friday.

Aleksandar Vucic said hours of talks with European Union and U.S. envoys had failed to lead to agreement over major issues - which he did not specify in detail - and that he hoped further talks would lead to "some compromise".

    After a bloody war in the late 1990s, predominantly ethnic Albanian Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, something Belgrade - with the backing of China, Russia and five EU member states - refuses to recognise.

The Kosovo Serb minority concentrated in the country's north claim entitlement under a 2013 agreement to an association of semi-autonomous majority-Serb municipalities, which Pristina refuses to implement.

Renewed tensions have been triggered by a directive from Kosovan authorities for local Serbs to switch their car number plates and registrations from Serbian to Kosovan ones from Sept 1.

Some Serbs responded by setting up roadblocks and, before NATO peacekeepers oversaw their removal, clashed sporadically with police and local ethnic Albanians.

EU-sponsored talks in Brussels this month failed to resolve differences, which Vucic said remained unresolved after Friday's talks. The mediators had earlier met senior Kosovan officials.

Vucic said that, while "a lot of guarantees and a lot of work," were still needed, negotiations were on "the right track."

"I believe that in the coming days we will be able to reach some compromise solution for at least a bit, as it is clear that there cannot be no such solution at all about (registration) plates and some other bigger issues," he said on Instar.

EU mediator Mimosa Lajcak welcomed Tunic's efforts to "support a European solution" and said talks would continue.

U.S. envoy Gabriel Escobar told a news conference he hoped Serbia and Kosovo could reach a compromise in coming days and that tensions in Kosovo's north would not escalate. Both Belgrade and Pristina had committed to refraining from violence, he added.

Serbia is a candidate to join the EU, but must improve relations with Kosovo before its application is considered.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOLUTION GROUP -2.56% 0.19 End-of-day quote.-65.45%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.33% 60.451 Delayed Quote.-20.19%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:48aNumber plate row fuels ethnic tensions in Kosovo as Serbia seeks more talks
RE
04:43aChina's Meituan posts 16.4% jump in Q2 revenue, beats estimate
RE
04:42aCHINA'S BANKING AND INSURANCE REGULATOR : Agrees in principal two…
RE
04:42aChina's central bank to allow more foreign banks to tap carbon emission reduction tool
RE
04:33aBritish household energy prices to jump 80% to over $4,000 a year
RE
04:32aEuro zone business credit growth surges again in July
RE
04:29aWorld stocks steady, dollar ticks up on Powell-watch
RE
04:22aEuro zone government bond yields edge higher ahead of Powell speech
RE
04:17aIncrease in Energy Price Cap to Boost UK Inflation to 13.3%
DJ
04:16aUK's Liz Truss will ensure people get the support they need on energy bills -spokesperson
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's 'raise and hold' inflation gamble in spotlight as Jackson Hole aw..
2Watchdog bares teeth on Veolia- Suez megadeal
3Daldrup & Söhne AG elects new supervisory board
4Analyst recommendations: Microsoft, Salesforce, Union Pacific, Snowflak..
5Billion-kroner contract to Rosenberg Worley

HOT NEWS