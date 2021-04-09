NuriFlex's Service Scope to Be Broadened to Include a Telemedicine Platform for the Universal Health Coverage Project in Cameroon

NuriFlex Inc. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the scope of its services as an official technical partner in Cameroon’s Universal Health Coverage Project (the “Project”) has been broadened. It now includes a telemedicine service platform (the “Tara”) in addition to the deployment of a blockchain-based payment platform (the “DPP”).

DPP stands for digitized payment platform, a solution that uses a blockchain technology for enhanced security and reliability. NuriFlex’s DPP will manage all transactions related to the Universal Health Coverage services, including the premium payments and billing. In addition, NuriFlex has been asked to develop a multifunctional messaging application tailored to improve the collaborative exchanges among medical practitioners, specialists and pharmacists as well as to facilitate the communication between the medical professionals and their patients.

The Universal Health Coverage is a Private-Public-Partnership project led by the Cameroonian government in its efforts to render healthcare more accessible and affordable and to meet the UN’s target of universal health coverage for all by the year 2030 as enshrined in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda. The service is expected to start in Q2 of 2021.

NuriFlex and New Tech Management Cameroon S.A. (the “Promotor”) entered into strategic partnership on January 17th, 2020, for the development of a blockchain-based payment platform in connection with the Project.

“The broadening of the scope of our service indicates the trust that our partners have in our ability to deliver superior and cost-competitive solutions. The fact that our core blockchain platform is multipurpose and can support a wide range of services allows us to continually innovate and improve our technology offerings,” said Elizabeth Park, Chief Executive Officer of NuriFlex Inc.

About NuriFlex Inc.

NuriFlex Inc. is a digital transformation company that provides convergent solutions to address poor efficiency and improve transactional yields in various industries. NuriFlex Inc. offers robust and reliable products and services based on its core telecommunication & blockchain technologies. Learn more at www.nuriflex.com.

