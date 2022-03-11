Nutella maker Ferrero suspends non-essential activities in Russia

"We will reassess our decisions on a regular basis as we continue to closely monitor the impacts of this dramatic and rapidly evolving situation, doing our utmost to safeguard people's safety", it said in a statement on its website.

Ferrero also said it had temporarily closed its offices in Ukraine and would donate 1 million euros to help children and families in the country.

The food group operates a plant in Russia and commercial activities in Ukraine.

