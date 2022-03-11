Log in
Nutella maker Ferrero suspends non-essential activities in Russia

03/11/2022 | 02:46pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Miniature glasses with hazelnut spread Nutella from Italian food giant Ferrero are seen on a table for a buffet at a restaurant in the village Seeheim near Darmstadt

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian food group Ferrero has decided to suspend non-essential activities and development plans in Russia in the wake of the Ukraine crisis, the Nutella maker said on Friday.

"We will reassess our decisions on a regular basis as we continue to closely monitor the impacts of this dramatic and rapidly evolving situation, doing our utmost to safeguard people's safety", it said in a statement on its website.

Ferrero also said it had temporarily closed its offices in Ukraine and would donate 1 million euros to help children and families in the country.

The food group operates a plant in Russia and commercial activities in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Francesca Landini)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.93% 127 Delayed Quote.78.15%
HOT NEWS