Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nutreco launches industry first soy sourcing policy to prevent deforestation

12/16/2020 | 04:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

16 December 2020 - Today, Nutreco announces the launch of its milestone soy sourcing policy, aiming to simplify complex certification schemes for its procurement teams in Skretting and Trouw Nutrition, and facilitate the complete removal of deforestation from its supply chain by 2025. The policy forms part of Nutreco's Sustainability Roadmap 2025.

Deforestation is one of the major sustainability challenges for the agri- and aquaculture sector. Soy and oil palm are major deforestation drivers, with over half a million hectares of rainforest, peatland and savannahs destroyed each year for the expansion of these crops.

Annually, Nutreco buys around 1.5 million tonnes of soy ingredients and 80 000 tonnes of oil palm products. Certification schemes and standards are numerous, and provide a variety of deforestation assurances. These assurances vary per certification and they are continuously evolving, to reflect increased knowledge and ambition levels. To address the challenge of ensuring compliance with certifications, Nutreco procurement teams have launched a transparent policy, highlighting soy-producing regions on low and high risk of deforestation, and outlining the procurement requirements in areas of higher risk. Despite the Nutreco Sustainability Roadmap deadline of 2025 for deforestation-free soy and oil palm ingredients, ambitious intermediate milestones have also been determined for Skretting. Further milestones for specific regions and/or species are being evaluated, for both Trouw Nutrition and Skretting.

'The concrete targets outlined in Nutreco's new policy highlight the commitment to sustainable production, conservation of natural resources and also ensuring that local communities are treated with dignity and respect,' says Emese van Maanen, Managing Director of ProTerra Foundation. 'We recognise the genuine concern for the regions from which they source ingredients and are in full support of this landmark approach.'

'Procurement is about buying the right product at the right time, price and place,' says Robert van den Breemer, Skretting Procurement Director. 'When it comes to soy and oil palm, buying the right product is difficult, and I am excited that with this policy, the Nutreco purchasing team now has a tool to make it easier to do the right thing. Because ending deforestation is the right thing, and we in Nutreco don't just talk, we actually act.'

'There is immense satisfaction in seeing our corporate divisions Skretting and Trouw Nutrition coming together and moving forward with ingredient purchasing policies that are pragmatic and can be implemented by our procurement managers in over 37 countries,' says Jose Villalon, Nutreco Sustainability Director. 'These policies are fully aligned with our corporate sustainability strategy, RoadMap 2025, which we will communicate in more detail in early 2021.'.

Disclaimer

Nutreco Holding NV published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 09:16:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
04:32aHELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
04:32aArecor Announces Publication of Phase I Data for AT247 in Diabetes Care
GL
04:31aDavis Polk Advises Freeport-McMoRan on Its Sale of Mining Interests in The Democratic Republic Of Congo to China Molybdenum Co.
PU
04:31aROSEWOOD HOTEL GROUP : and Tongpai Hotels Partner With Trip.com to Expand Growth in China
BU
04:31aGlobal Elderberry Market Will Showcase Superior Growth During 2020-2024 | Post -Pandemic Report by Technavio
BU
04:29aKEPPEL : strengthens track record with delivery of fifth dredger
PU
04:29aMS INDUSTRIE : Strategic investor engages as majority shareholder in affiliated Elektromotorenwerk Grünhain GmbH
PU
04:29aKEPPEL : garners multiple accolades from the Building and Construction Authority in 2020
PU
04:28aEUROPE : European shares hit 10-month peak on upbeat business activity, vaccine hopes
RE
04:27aEuropean shares hit 10-month peak on upbeat business activity, vaccine hopes
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hackers used SolarWinds' dominance against it in sprawling spy campaign
2CAR INC. : ANALYSIS: China to crank up anti-trust heat on Big Tech after unprecedented fines
3AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA: DISCLOSURE OF SHAREHOLDING
4Mobileye looks to build its own lidar to drive down self-driving costs
5FINNAIR OYJ : FINNAIR OYJ : Board of Directors decided on a new period to the employee share savings plan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ