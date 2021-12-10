Log in
Nutrition for Longevity, Farm-to-Table Meal Delivery Service, Approved as Medically Tailored Meal Intervention

12/10/2021 | 09:34am EST
New Jersey-based meal delivery company now offering meals that are fully reimbursed by NJ Family Care, Medicaid and Medicare for qualifying New Jersey residents

Nutrition for Longevity, a unique farm-to-table meal delivery service focused on delicious, high-quality, nutrient-dense meals using organic farming practices, has announced its approval as a provider of Medically Tailored Meals (MTM) under NJ Family Care, Medicaid and Medicare health plans in New Jersey.

Medically tailored meals (MTM) are meals approved by a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) which reflect appropriate evidence-based guidelines for dietary therapy for individuals living with severe illness or disabilities. As an official MTM provider, healthcare practitioners can now prescribe Nutrition for Longevity meals to NJ Family Care, Medicaid and Medicare patients residing in New Jersey. Recipients typically receive 7-14 meals per delivery for up to one-year with 100% reimbursement and thereafter, can get reassessed for continued eligibility. “As an advocate for better nutrition for all, I am proud we are able to offer a science-backed solution that makes a nutrient-rich diet as simple and convenient as possible”, said Jennifer Maynard, Nutrition for Longevity’s CEO and Co-Founder. “Access to healthy food is a right – not a privilege – and we will continue to strive for improving the way people eat, including ease of access to these foods, to support healthspan and quality of life”. With Nutrition for Longevity, Medically Tailored Meals do not simply mean putting someone on a diet, but rather providing high-quality, farm to table ingredients that support vitality, wellness and strength to a population that may have limited access to these foods.

Under the guidance of in-house registered dietitians, meals are designed and prepared to be high in fruits and vegetables, healthy grains, low in sodium and saturated fat to support heart health, in addition to being low-glycemic with a balance of macronutrients to support optimal blood sugar control naturally. Lunch options include satisfying meals such as fully prepared salads and vegetarian chilis and plant-forward dinners that are easily heated for fresh, homemade style meals packed with nutrition and flavor. Food is also delivered in recyclable, eco-friendly packaging to support environmental health.

With chef-curated and globally-influenced plant-based meal plans, Nutrition for Longevity offers meals that are suitable for a variety of dietary and cultural preferences including gluten free, vegan, pescatarian, flexitarian and coming soon – the first tailored meal delivery service to offer certified kosher and halal options.

If you reside in New Jersey and receive NJ Family Care, Medicaid and/or Medicare, or if you reside outside of New Jersey and wish to request Nutrition for Longevity as an MTM option, contact Nutrition for Longevity’s care team at 1-833-Nutri4L (688-7445). To learn more about Nutrition for Longevity please visit www.nutritionforlongevity.com.

About Nutrition for Longevity: Nutrition for Longevity was founded on the passionate belief that a long, healthy life begins with what’s on your plate. To address the increasing challenges of chronic disease management and the potential nutritional deficiencies in some of today’s commercially grown produce, CEO and Co-Founder, Jennifer Maynard, joined forces with longevity leader, L-Nutra, to create a farm-to-fork meal delivery company that uses organic regenerative farming practices, and works on providing food that is minimally processed so individuals can support their health according to the principals outlined in The Longevity Diet. Originally developed by Dr. Valter Longo, the Longevity Diet is a program intended to support long and graceful aging, combat disease, and enhance overall wellness through science-based dietary modifications. Learn more at www.nutritionforlongevity.com.

Note to Media: To arrange an interview with Nutrition for Longevity CEO and Co-Founder, Jennifer Maynard, obtain samples or images, or to learn more, contact Mallory Smith at Msmith@l-nutra.com or 214-649-1507.


© Business Wire 2021
