Nutrition for Longevity : Teams with Rise Against Hunger for World Food Day 2020

Nutrition for Longevity (N4L), a first of its kind tailored nutrition company focused on creating delicious, farm-fresh meal kits, has joined forces with international hunger relief organization, Rise Against Hunger in the fight against hunger.

Rise Against Hunger’s mission is to end hunger by 2030. The organization stages volunteer-based meal-packaging events to provide highly nutritious dehydrated meals comprised of rice, soy, vegetables and 23 essential vitamins and minerals. After packaging, the meals are shipped to countries around the globe and distributed to beneficiaries in critical need.

Due to hundreds of canceled and postponed meal packaging events since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March, Rise Against Hunger has a 22 million meal gap in the food it supplies.

On October 16, 2020, Rise Against Hunger staff and volunteers will package 100,000 meals in warehouse locations across the U.S. in celebration of World Food Day. Nutrition for Longevity has pledged to provide meals to volunteers who will be packaging that day.

Nutrition for Longevity’s chef-curated meals are made with farm fresh ingredients, most of which come from their own regenerative farms. These are plant-forward meals inspired by the Longevity Regions of the world where people live the longest, healthiest lives. One of N4L’s missions is to regenerate human and planetary health through sustainable agriculture and incredibly healthy food.

“We are proud to be able to do something meaningful to support such a vitally important organization,” said Jennifer Maynard, Nutrition for Longevity’s CEO and Co-Founder. “Both Rise Against Hunger and Nutrition for Longevity have a strong belief in the power of nutrition and the need to provide ‘Food as Medicine’ to those most in need. We believe healthy food should be a right, not a privilege and we love working with organizations like Rise Against Hunger that help bring that belief into reality. While we don’t yet have a global footprint to help send food directly, we have partnered with Rise Against Hunger to provide nourishment to the many volunteers giving their time to make a difference in this world. With organizations like Rise Against Hunger we can all be a part of helping end hunger.⁠”

ABOUT RISE AGAINST HUNGER

Rise Against Hunger, an international hunger relief organization, is growing a global movement to end hunger by empowering communities, nourishing lives, and responding to emergencies. With 20 U.S. locations and five international offices, the organization is supporting communities around the world that are most at risk of hunger and hunger-related illness. Rise Against Hunger has facilitated volunteer meal packaging of over 500 million meals to be distributed to countries worldwide.

ABOUT NUTRITION FOR LONGEVITY

Nutrition for Longevity was founded on the passionate belief that a long, healthy life begins with what’s on your plate. To address the nutritional deficiencies in today’s commercially-grown produce, Co-Founder and CEO Jennifer Maynard joined forces with L-Nutra and set out to create a farm-to-table meal delivery service that goes beyond organic, restoring food to its natural state so you can support your health according to the principals outlined in The Longevity Diet. Now with a combined effort, L-Nutra and N4L intend to bring “Food as Medicine” to life with a full powerhouse of brands that support precision nutrition covering cycles of feeding and fasting to support an optimized lifestyle. Learn more at www.nutritionforlongevity.com.

