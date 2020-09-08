Nutritional Outlook :® Editorial Advisory Board Adds 10 Members

The brand’s 19 editorial advisory board members are esteemed experts in the field of dietary supplements, nutrition, and natural products.

Nutritional Outlook®, the leading multimedia resource for manufacturers of dietary supplements and healthy foods and beverages, is excited to announce the addition of ten editorial advisory board members to its panel of industry experts.

“The Nutritional Outlook® editorial advisory board consists of some of the most prominent and credible industry experts across the United States,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Nutritional Outlook®. “We are excited to welcome the ten new members to the board and look forward to collaborating with them to help deliver trusted and timely coverage to our readers.”

In tandem with the nine current members of the editorial advisory board, the new members will help position the franchise for growth and serve readers by identifying key industry trends, developments, and insights in the field of dietary supplements and nutrition.

The ten new Nutritional Outlook® editorial advisory board members are:

Kevin M. Bell, partner, Arnall Golden Gregory LLP.

Judy Blatman, founder and president, Judy Blatman Communications LLC.

Lisa C. Buono, principal, client insights, IRI Worldwide.

Douglas "Duffy" MacKay, ND, senior vice president, scientific and regulatory affairs, CV Sciences Inc.

Michael McGuffin, president, American Herbal Products Association.

Susan Hazels Mitmesser, Ph.D., vice president, science and technology, Pharmavite LLC.

Erin Raese, head of marketing, SPINS LLC.

Kantha Shelke, Ph.D., CFS, principal, Corvus Blue LLC; senior lecturer, Johns Hopkins University.

Paula Simpson, BSc, RNCP, founder, Nutribloom.

Brian Wommack, senior vice president, communications, Council for Responsible Nutrition.

Incumbent Nutritional Outlook® editorial advisory board members are:

Mark Blumenthal, founder and executive director , American Botanical Council.

John R. Endres, ND, chief scientific officer, AIBMR Life Sciences Inc.

Daniel Fabricant, Ph.D., executive director and CEO, Natural Products Association.

Kimberly Kawa, wellness product specialist, The Movitz Group.

Irfan Qureshi, ND, vice president, product development and quality assurance, Healthy Directions.

Harry B. Rice, vice president, regulatory and scientific affairs, Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s.

Brian Tanzer, manager, scientific affairs, The Vitamin Shoppe Inc.

John E. Villafranco, partner, Kelley Drye & Warren LLP.

Lu Ann Williams, global insights director, Innova Market Insights.

“We are honored to work with these renowned industry experts who help guide Nutritional Outlook® as a media leader in the dietary supplement and natural products industry. Working with this esteemed board is a testament to the level of excellence our editors aim to deliver to our audience,” said Jennifer Grebow, editor-in-chief of Nutritional Outlook®.

For more information on the Nutritional Outlook® editorial advisory board, click here.

About Nutritional Outlook®

Nutritional Outlook® is the industry’s No. 1 resource for news and insights on dietary supplements and healthy foods and beverages. An award-winning business-to-business resource, Nutritional Outlook® provides manufacturers with nutrition industry news they need to get their business done right. Nutritional Outlook® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

