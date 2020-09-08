Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nutritional Outlook :® Editorial Advisory Board Adds 10 Members

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 10:57am EDT

The brand’s 19 editorial advisory board members are esteemed experts in the field of dietary supplements, nutrition, and natural products.

Nutritional Outlook®, the leading multimedia resource for manufacturers of dietary supplements and healthy foods and beverages, is excited to announce the addition of ten editorial advisory board members to its panel of industry experts.

“The Nutritional Outlook® editorial advisory board consists of some of the most prominent and credible industry experts across the United States,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Nutritional Outlook®. “We are excited to welcome the ten new members to the board and look forward to collaborating with them to help deliver trusted and timely coverage to our readers.”

In tandem with the nine current members of the editorial advisory board, the new members will help position the franchise for growth and serve readers by identifying key industry trends, developments, and insights in the field of dietary supplements and nutrition.

The ten new Nutritional Outlook® editorial advisory board members are:

  • Kevin M. Bell, partner, Arnall Golden Gregory LLP.
  • Judy Blatman, founder and president, Judy Blatman Communications LLC.
  • Lisa C. Buono, principal, client insights, IRI Worldwide.
  • Douglas “Duffy” MacKay, ND, senior vice president, scientific and regulatory affairs, CV Sciences Inc.
  • Michael McGuffin, president, American Herbal Products Association.
  • Susan Hazels Mitmesser, Ph.D., vice president, science and technology, Pharmavite LLC.
  • Erin Raese, head of marketing, SPINS LLC.
  • Kantha Shelke, Ph.D., CFS, principal, Corvus Blue LLC; senior lecturer, Johns Hopkins University.
  • Paula Simpson, BSc, RNCP, founder, Nutribloom.
  • Brian Wommack, senior vice president, communications, Council for Responsible Nutrition.

Incumbent Nutritional Outlook® editorial advisory board members are:

  • Mark Blumenthal, founder and executive director, American Botanical Council.
  • John R. Endres, ND, chief scientific officer, AIBMR Life Sciences Inc.
  • Daniel Fabricant, Ph.D., executive director and CEO, Natural Products Association.
  • Kimberly Kawa, wellness product specialist, The Movitz Group.
  • Irfan Qureshi, ND, vice president, product development and quality assurance, Healthy Directions.
  • Harry B. Rice, vice president, regulatory and scientific affairs, Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s.
  • Brian Tanzer, manager, scientific affairs, The Vitamin Shoppe Inc.
  • John E. Villafranco, partner, Kelley Drye & Warren LLP.
  • Lu Ann Williams, global insights director, Innova Market Insights.

“We are honored to work with these renowned industry experts who help guide Nutritional Outlook® as a media leader in the dietary supplement and natural products industry. Working with this esteemed board is a testament to the level of excellence our editors aim to deliver to our audience,” said Jennifer Grebow, editor-in-chief of Nutritional Outlook®.

For more information on the Nutritional Outlook® editorial advisory board, click here.

About Nutritional Outlook®

Nutritional Outlook® is the industry’s No. 1 resource for news and insights on dietary supplements and healthy foods and beverages. An award-winning business-to-business resource, Nutritional Outlook® provides manufacturers with nutrition industry news they need to get their business done right. Nutritional Outlook® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:10aPG&E : Amid Extreme Heat, Forecasted Offshore Dry Wind Event Means PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Portions of 21 Counties, Mostly in the Sierra Foothills
AQ
11:10aDIETSWELL : Opinion change, from Buy to Add
AL
11:08aOGILVY : Becomes First Agency Brand to Reach 1 Million Followers on LinkedIn
PR
11:01aNESTLE S A : intensifies its sustainable packaging transformation journey
AQ
11:01aWinbond Announces Monthly Revenue for August
AQ
11:01aNESTLE S A : Purina boosts innovative sustainable home delivery in Chile
AQ
11:01aSHARP : Plasmacluster Technology Demonstrates Effectiveness in Reducing Airborne Novel Coronavirus 1 a World First 2
AQ
11:01aHP INC. : Deepens Investment in Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Launches Distance Learning Business Challenge
AQ
11:01aSMC Corporation Expands Relationship With SugarCRM to Accelerate Customer Experience Initiatives
BU
11:01aTORCHIANA : Celebrates 40 Years of Career Coaching and Outplacement Services
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TELEFONICA S.A. : TIM, Telefonica and Claro get preferential status in bid for Oi's mobile assets -filing
2INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC : INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE : Doorstep lender International Personal F..
3IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : Receives Volume Production Order for TrustedBio Sensors from Tier 1 Ca..
4HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : General Motors picks 11% stake in Nikola; to jointly make electric pick-up truck
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev starts search for long-time CEO Brito's successor - FT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group