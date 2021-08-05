Nuveen : enters active ETF market, bolstering lineup with three semi-transparent actively managed funds

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuveen today launched its first suite of active semi-transparent Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Already available as mutual fund strategies, the three semi-transparent active ETFs combine the structural advantages of both the ETF and mutual fund wrappers, with the objective of helping clients meet their financial goals through the investment vehicle of their choice.

ETF Name and Ticker: Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSE: NSCS) Mutual Fund Name: Nuveen Small Cap Select Fund Portfolio Manager: Greg J. Ryan, CFA Description: A diversified, small-cap stock portfolio that buys companies trading at a

discount to their intrinsic value when a forthcoming catalyst is apparent. Reference Benchmark R2000 Accolades 4-Star Fund via Morningstar with peer rankings in the top 25th percentile

ETF Name and Ticker: Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSE: NDVG) Mutual Fund Name: Nuveen Santa Barbara Dividend Growth Fund Portfolio Managers: David Park, CFA, CPA and David Chalupnik, CFA Description A portfolio focused on high-quality, mid- to large-cap companies with the

potential for sustainable dividend growth seeking to provide an attractive

total return composed of income and capital appreciation while also

managing risk. Reference Benchmark S&P 500 Accolades The most popular active equity fund by flows in Q4 20201 Since inception, the fund has generated the following results vs. the

Morningstar Blend Category: 6th percentile standard deviation;

4th percentile downside capture; 3rd percentile Sharpe ratio2



ETF Name and Ticker Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSE: NWLG) Mutual Fund Name: Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG Fund Portfolio Manager: Justin H. Kelly, CFA Description: A portfolio providing long-term capital appreciation by selecting quality

companies with above-average earnings growth and assessing ESG factors

to provide an integrated, active growth approach. Reference Benchmark R1000G Accolades Carries a "5 Globe" Morningstar Sustainability Rating and ranks in the 3rd

percentile of the Morningstar Sustainability Score3

Managing more than $185 billion in AUM, the managers for the three funds bring nine decades of combined experience and demonstrated ability to generate alpha. A total of seven portfolio managers deploy these high-conviction strategies informed by the evaluation of the financial prospects of companies, analysis of market behavior and exploitation of market trends.

An intuitive evolution of our proud tradition of active management

"Delivering Nuveen's best thinking in an active ETF format is an intuitive evolution of our proud tradition of active management. These proven equity strategies incorporate our unique combination of expertise in stock selection, analytics and portfolio modeling with product structuring capabilities across the scale of our $1.2 trillion platform," said Jordan Farris, Head of ETF Product, Nuveen. "We are committed to providing choice to clients within their preferred wrapper and the opportunity to build portfolios across our range of products, including mutual funds, closed-end funds, and both index and active ETF options."

About the Semi-Transparent ETF structure

Leveraging the NYSE licensing structure, the Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF, Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF and Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF are semi-transparent, meaning the holdings will be disclosed on a monthly basis, generally following the same holdings disclosure schedule as the mutual funds within the same fund family. This structure allows the portfolio managers the freedom to actively manage and pursue the investment objectives of the strategy without the risk of signaling position changes to the market.

Like index-tracking ETFs, semitransparent ETFs share the same tax-efficiency and intra-day liquidity benefits. The fund format also enables investors to consider the track records of the existing mutual fund strategies.

About Nuveen's Global Equity Fund Suite

With $450 billion in AUM4, Nuveen's Global Equity Platform includes a team of 34 portfolio managers who have an average of 26 years of investment experience. More than 67% of Nuveen equity mutual fund assets carry a Morningstar rating of 4 or 5 Stars.2

About Nuveen's ETF Suite

The addition of the three semi-transparent active ETFs to our existing line-up brings Nuveen's ETF suite to a total of 16 funds with $4.1 Billion in AUM as of 6/30.2

Ten out of the 13 index-tracking ETFs offer a unique selection of securities evaluated against ESG and low-carbon criteria, the thresholds for which were developed in consultation with the Nuveen Responsible Investing Team to specifically align with the values of Nuveen clients. Seventy-five percent of Nuveen's Morningstar Rated ESG ETFs have received a 4 or 5 star-rating.2

About the Portfolio Managers:

Greg J. Ryan, CFA is a portfolio manager of Nuveen's Small Cap Select and Mid Cap Growth Opportunities strategies and related institutional portfolios. In addition, he is a senior research analyst for the Small Cap Growth Opportunities team specializing in technology and communication services.

Greg graduated with a B.S. in Finance from Winona State University and an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of St. Thomas. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Minnesota.

David S. Park, CFA, CPA is a portfolio manager and director of research, Co-Head of Santa Barbara Asset Management. He is also a member of the Equities Investment Council (EIC) with a focus on dividend equities investing. David graduated with a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles and an M.B.A. from New York University, Leonard N. Stern School of Business. David holds the CFA designation and is a Certified Public Accountant.

David A. Chalupnik, CFA, oversees all portfolio management activities for Nuveen's actively managed U.S. equities strategies. He is the lead portfolio manager for several core and value-focused equities strategies and related institutional portfolios. David also manages several Santa Barbara Asset Management Dividend Growth strategies. He is also a member of the Equities Investment Council (EIC) with a focus on U.S. investing. David graduated with a B.S. in Commerce and an M.B.A. from DePaul University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Justin H. Kelly, CFA is the CEO and CIO of Winslow Capital Management, an investment specialist of Nuveen. Justin is responsible for portfolio construction and lead management on the Large Cap Growth strategy and is also a portfolio manager for the Large Cap Growth ESG strategy. He is a member of Winslow's Executive Committee and Management Committee and is also a member of Nuveen's Equities Investment Council (EIC) with a focus on growth investing. Justin graduated with a B.S. in Finance and Investments, summa cum laude, from Babson College and holds the CFA designation.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of 30 June 2021 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com .

