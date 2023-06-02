Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang may visit Shanghai on June 6 - Shanghai Securities News

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp Chief Executive Jensen Huang may visit Shanghai on June 6, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Friday.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Albee Zhang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)