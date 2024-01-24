STORY: Data center operator Equinix and Nvidia are offering

the chip firm's supercomputing systems to corporate clients

Many large businesses have shown interest in owning

AI computing systems for security and privacy

The new service will make it easier for them to do so,

giving firms better control over their data

instead of renting out Nvidia's chips from cloud

computing providers like Amazon or Microsoft

Under the deal, Nvidia has trained Equinix

staff in how to build and run its systems

Corporate customers will purchase Nvidia systems,

but pay Equinix to build and run them

while still keeping ownership