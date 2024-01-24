the chip firm's supercomputing systems to corporate clients
Many large businesses have shown interest in owning
AI computing systems for security and privacy
The new service will make it easier for them to do so,
giving firms better control over their data
instead of renting out Nvidia's chips from cloud
computing providers like Amazon or Microsoft
Under the deal, Nvidia has trained Equinix
staff in how to build and run its systems
Corporate customers will purchase Nvidia systems,
but pay Equinix to build and run them
while still keeping ownership