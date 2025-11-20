The company that serves as the barometer, pulse, electroencephalogram and psychotropic of the markets has fulfilled its mission. Nvidia delivered results bordering on the obscene last night, providing reassurance to investors seeking clarity amid the eye-watering sums being funnelled into the AI industry. This was sorely needed, given that hopes of rate cuts in the United States are rapidly vanishing.

Let me begin with an apology. Though I was neither inebriated, nor exhausted, nor misled by ChatGPT, nor under the influence of any morally questionable substances… I uttered a colossal howler yesterday. The US employment report for September wasn’t released yesterday as I mistakenly claimed—it will be published today. I could fob you off with a quip like "MarketScreener, always ahead of the curve", but the truth is it’s Anthony and Antoine’s fault. Anthony, my co-author on the European editions of the Morning newsletter, and Antoine, who lives so remotely he must rise at dawn to avoid being mistaken for game by early hunters. Anthony wasn’t around yesterday to proofread, Antoine was present but daydreaming instead of dutifully flagging the error. In my boundless magnanimity, I have forgiven them - on condition they bring me some good cheese.

Apologies again for the scheduling blunder. Speaking of calendars, although the US government shutdown is over, the Bureau of Labor Statistics is still struggling to process data. While the September jobs data, originally due on 3 October, will indeed be released today, the BLS has announced that October’s figures will not appear before the Fed’s 10 December meeting. The reason is purely logistical: data collection staff were on furlough during the budget standoff. October’s data will now be published alongside November’s on 16 December. You may be wondering where I’m going with this calendar obsession.

In fact, it matters. The absence of fresh employment data has strengthened the market’s view that the US Federal Reserve will not cut rates on 10 December. The probability of a cut dropped to 30% last night, from 95% just three weeks ago. The odds of a status quo increased further after minutes from the latest Fed meeting, released last night at 8pm, revealed that a majority of monetary policymakers favour maintaining the current rate corridor of 3.75% to 4%. This infuriated Donald Trump. He even took a swipe at Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent - a rarity worth noting. "To be honest, I’d like to fire his ass," Trump said of Jerome Powell. But Bessent, the "voice of reason", convinced the President otherwise. Trump added, "The only thing Scott's blowing it on is the Fed, because rates are too high, Scott… And if you don’t fix it fast, I’m going to fire your ass." Powell’s term ends in June.

That’s the macroeconomic meat of the day. Also worth mentioning: the yen has fallen to a 10-month low against the US dollar, as markets question Japan’s fiscal trajectory ahead of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s stimulus announcement.

Now, let's talk about the elephant in the room: Nvidia. Or rather, not the elephant, since everyone is well aware of its current dominance. The real elephant is the uncomfortable question that has lingered until recently: is it truly wise to invest so heavily in AI, and for what purpose? As expected, Nvidia’s results once again defied gravity. Even without its valuable Chinese revenue - due to US-imposed restrictions - the company’s revenue exceeded forecasts, and profits remain stratospheric. Unsurprisingly, CEO Jensen Huang dismissed concerns over bubbles, overinvestment or unwarranted valuations. He even embraced the increasingly incestuous system emerging, where a handful of players simultaneously act as financiers, shareholders and customers of the same firms. Huang sees no issue with Nvidia using its cash to finance growth - namely, by funding companies that will then use that capital to pay Nvidia for chips. As long as investors believe this leads to a new gold rush for hyperscalers and their suppliers, everything is fine.

Markets responded positively to Nvidia’s announcement: the stock gained 5% in after-hours trading. Anything less might have reinforced the current consolidation, especially in light of the Fed’s likely rate hold in December.

As a result, equity markets are rallying in Asia this morning. Wall Street had already begun to rebound yesterday, hoping Nvidia would reverse the recent negative spiral. But no one doubts that Jensen Huang’s group is currently the prime beneficiary of the prevailing enthusiasm. To bolster confidence further, investors now need to be convinced that the rest of the ecosystem will reap proportional rewards from the capital being deployed.

Across the Asia-Pacific, markets are on the rise: Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 is up 2.7%, Seoul’s KOSPI 2%, and Sydney’s ASX 400 1.2%. As ever, India is more restrained (+0.3%). Chinese markets, largely indifferent to Nvidia, are retreating slightly. Wall Street futures are sharply higher as the European morning gets underway. European markets are expected to open firmly in the green.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: real export figures in Germany; in the United States, new unemployment claims, the Philadelphia Fed business outlook, existing home sales, and the leading index will be in focus. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.31

: US$1.31 Gold : US$4,073.77

: US$4,073.77 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$63.64

: US$63.64 United States 10 years : 4.13%

: 4.13% BITCOIN: US$91,828.5

