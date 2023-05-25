(Reuters) - Nvidia Corp was the most traded stock by retail investors, J.P.Morgan data showed on Thursday, as the chip designer inched closer to a $1 trillion market capitalization following a stellar forecast.

The company's outlook indicated that Wall Street has yet to price in the game-changing potential of artificial intelligence spending.

Nearly 42,626 sell orders outnumbered 41,258 buy orders by 10:30 a.m. ET, according to J.P.Morgan data.

Nvidia was also the most actively traded share on Fidelity's platform and the top trending stock on investor focused social media site stocktwits.com.

Among single stocks, Nvidia has attracted the highest net purchases from retail investors this year after Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc, according to Vanda Research.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)