STORY: Nvidia stock surged in late trade on Wednesday after the AI chip champion easily beat forecasts.

Fourth-quarter venue came in at just over $22 billion, more than a billion above estimates.

In the key data center segment, sales jumped by over 400%.

Looking ahead, the company forecast revenue of $24 billion for the current quarter - also handily above analyst expectations.

The numbers sent its shares soaring 10% in after-hours trade.

Its recent gains have seen the chipmaker jockey with Amazon and Alphabet for the title of third-most-valuable firm on Wall Street.

But Winthrop Capital Chief Portfolio Manager Adam Coons says the company still has to convince investors that it can sustain the rapid pace of growth:

"It's not about what they've done so far. It's what is the new revenue stream that they're working on now in order to make this stock worth, you know, 50 times earnings right now."

Nvidia has become the poster child of the AI boom, thanks to its leading position in high-end semiconductors used to drive chatbots and the like.

The firm has around 80% of the market for such silicon.

All that demand has left its supply chain struggling to keep up, but the company says there are signs of improvement now.

U.S. restrictions on the sale of its chips to China are now among the few headwinds.

In December, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told Reuters that the administration was in talks withs Nvidia over what chips it can and can't sell in the country.