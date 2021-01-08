NxtGen Technologies : provides California community colleges access to "Trase" COVID-19 Contract Tracing Solutions

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NxtGen Technologies (NxtGen) announced a partnership today with the Foundation for California Community Colleges' (Foundation) purchasing program, CollegeBuys. The five-year partnership between NxtGen and CollegeBuys will provide California's community colleges with access to NxtGen's "Trase" AB685 compliance and monitoring solutions, providing districts with a secure and convenient way to track, notify and report COVID-19 related data to meet recently-implemented AB685, SB1159 and Cal/OSHA guidelines and mandates.



"The passing of AB-685 left districts across the state seeking solutions. After conducting a thorough competitive process, we determined that only trase.app offered the necessary software and hardware combination to ensure full AB-685 compliance with accurate and timely data for tracking and reporting COVID-19 cases in our District," Said Nick Newkirk, Purchasing & Contracts Manager at South Orange County Community College District. "In less than two weeks, we were able to work with trase.app to have the software up and running so that we could meet the January 1st deadline for compliance."

"We created a unique product from the ground up to specifically address the obligations of Colleges and Districts under AB685, while containing costs, protecting privacy concerns and automating collection and processing of data," said Hubert A. Jerome, Founder and CEO of NxtGen Technologies. "We look forward to providing the California community colleges with simple, secure solutions that allows them to be compliant with AB685 and other legislative requirements with minimal overheads and ability to scale seamlessly as they open up."

About NxtGen Technologies

NxtGen Technologies is a San Diego based system and technology provider focusing on EdTech, Smart Cities/Campuses, Connectivity and Mobility. Our Trase product line provides cost effective, automated secure, private, tracing solution, along with the required reporting and notification functionality to meet AB685 obligations.

For more information, please visit www.trase.app and www.Nxtgen-technologies.com.

About the Foundation for California Community Colleges

The Foundation for California Community Colleges is the official nonprofit foundation to the California community colleges Board of Governors and Chancellor's Office. The Foundation's mission is to benefit, support, and enhance the missions of the California community colleges system, the largest higher education system in the nation. Incorporated in 1998, the Foundation works to benefit all California community college students, colleges, college foundations, and the system as a whole by strengthening communities, accelerating paths to economic and social mobility, and reducing barriers to opportunities for all Californians. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt non-profit corporation and receives no direct state or public support. For more information, visit www.foundationccc.org .

About CollegeBuys

CollegeBuys is the Foundation's systemwide procurement vehicle that leverages the buying power of California's 115 community colleges to offer discounts of up to 85 percent on a wide range of educational products—from industry-leading software and technology to high quality office and classroom furniture. www.collegebuys.org

