Nylas : Named Winner of Comparably's 2020 Best CEO and Best Company for Diversity Awards

Leading productivity infrastructure platform earns top honors for 2020 Comparably Awards

Nylas, a pioneer and leading provider of Productivity Infrastructure solutions for software development, announces today it has been awarded among the Top 50 Best CEOs and Top 50 Best Companies for Diversity in 2020 from the Comparably’s annual Best Places to Work Awards. The Best CEO award reflects employee sentiment ratings of company CEOs and the Best Company for Diversity award is based on sentiment ratings from employees of color to reflect their workplace experiences within core culture metrics, such as compensation, team and leadership.

“We have built Nylas from the ground up to be diverse, inclusive and transparent,” said Gleb Polyakov, CEO of Nylas. “It’s not enough to just care about diversity. Taking action to create resources, set goals, and execute for results is what makes the difference. With 2020 being such a pivotal year, we have continued to hold ourselves accountable to our core mission. Doing so only strengthens how we think and operate with diversity and inclusion at the forefront of our efforts.”

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees anonymously rating their employer for categories such as: compensation, leadership, happiness, work-life balance, perks and benefits, and more throughout the year.

“When we look back at this year, it will be clear which companies prioritized a strong leadership team, and diversity and inclusion in their culture — and which ones did not,” said Jason Nazar, CEO of Comparably. “Nylas is a clear indication of one that does, and that’s portrayed directly through the results of these employee-driven awards.”

Nylas previously won the Comparably Awards for Best Company For Professional Development in 2020 and 2019 awards for Happiest Employees, Best Leadership Team, Best CEOs for Diversity, Best Perks and Benefits, and Best Work-Life Balance.

This award follows Nylas’ recent expansion of its developer API platform, $25M Series B financing round, the acquisition of New York-based start-up June.ai. To learn more about Nylas, its team, and open roles, visit www.nylas.com.

About Nylas: Nylas is a pioneer and leading provider of productivity infrastructure solutions for modern software. Over 50,000 developers worldwide use the Nylas platform to quickly and securely build productivity features within their applications. With Nylas, developers get unprecedented access to rich communications data from their end-users, pre-built workflows that automate everyday tasks, embeddable UI/UX components for fast front-end development, and comprehensive security features, all delivered via a suite of powerful APIs that make integration easy. Nylas was founded in 2013 by Christine Spang and Gleb Polyakov, and has raised more than $55M from 8VC, Spark Capital, Slack, Citi Ventures, Round 13, ScaleUP, Data Collective, Fuel Capital, and SV Angel. Nylas customers span from large enterprises such as Ceridian, Hyundai, Fox News Corp, Hubspot, and Move.com to high-growth start-ups like Dialpad, Pipedrive, Lexicata, and Qualia. Learn more at www.nylas.com

