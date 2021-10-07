Nymbl Science : Revolutionizes Balance Improvement With Evidence-Based Fall Prevention Program

Nymbl Advances Efforts to Prevent 1 Million Falls Among Older Adults by Partnering with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City

Each year, more than one in three adults 65 or older fall, making falls the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries for older Americans. A fall can threaten an older adult’s health, mobility and independence, but the good news is that most falls can be prevented.

Nymbl Science is becoming the future of balance improvement with its evidence-based fall prevention solution that combines fun cognitive challenges with simple body movements to impact the cognitive part of balance, also known as reflexive balance. The exercises can be done easily at home using a smart device.

Nymbl is the first digital balance training technology for health plans that allows them to reach entire populations. By combining physical and cognitive activities, known as dual-tasking, Nymbl has been scientifically proven to reduce fall-related injury by more than 35 percent in older adults.

In only 10 minutes each day, Nymbl empowers users to preserve and enhance their freedom and enjoyment of life. Nymbl also provides valuable fall prevention and balance improvement educational content, supplying older adults with the information and tools they need to prevent falls.

In an effort to continue its mission of preventing one million falls, Nymbl Science has partnered with Blue Cross and Blue Shield Kansas City (Blue KC), an innovative health insurer that consistently seeks to improve the care options available for its members. Together, Nymbl and Blue KC are committed to helping older adults reduce their risk of falling with Nymbl’s personalized, in-home balance training solution.

“We thank Blue Cross and Blue Shield Kansas City for the opportunity to demonstrate our fall prevention solution across its entire Medicare Advantage population of older adult members,” said Ed Likovich, CEO of Nymbl Science. “In doing so, we are proud to help those who are at elevated risk for falls reduce their risk, and to help others continue to thrive in their own homes. Blue KC joins us in our mission of helping older adults age independently and we look forward to seeing the impact our digital health solution makes on older adults’ ability to achieve better balance.”

Nymbl will provide Blue KC’s older adult population with fun and effective balance training to help them improve their balance in the comfort and safety of their homes. Nymbl’s patented program is proven to reduce older adults’ individual fall risk compared to traditional in-person balance training classes and can be accessed from rural communities as it does not require high-speed or broadband internet.

“Nymbl provides the opportunity for our Medicare plans to offer balance and cognitive training that focuses on helping our Medicare members in their health journey,” said Lori Rund, Blue KC Vice President of Government Programs. “This innovative digital program provides the flexibility our members are seeking to access tools and resources from the comfort of their own home.”

About Nymbl

Nymbl is the only company providing digital balance training that is scalable, insightful and cost-saving for our partners and effective and engaging for older adults. Our scientifically validated balance training program trains the brain and body to work together, known as dual-tasking. Using just a smart device, and in only 10 minutes a day, older adults are preserving and enhancing their freedom and enjoyment of life with Nymbl. We believe it is necessary to empower older adults to increase confidence and the ability to fully participate in life, because aging is not less. Join us on our way to preventing one million falls. For more information, visit www.nymblscience.com.

