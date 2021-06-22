Nynas : NYTRO® BIO 300X is awarded USDA certification for biobased products

In its role as a world-leading supplier of transformer fluids, Nynas invests significant resources in research and development in order to meet the changing needs of customers. This is evidenced not least by the launch of the renewable transformer fluid NYTRO® BIO 300X.

In addition to being recognised for its ultra-low viscosity, allowing transformers and reactors to operate with better cooling, NYTRO® BIO 300X has also received the US Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Certified Biobased Product label. This label displays the proportion of a product that comes from a renewable source, such as plant, animal, marine or forestry feedstocks.

'We are proud to provide our customers with a sustainable transformer liquid that accounts for 100 per cent renewable content,' says Koen Kempeneer, Marketing Manager Electrical Industry at Nynas.

The launch of NYTRO® BIO 300X is an important step to contribute to sustainable development with a product that despite its lower CO 2 footprint offers the same high performance as Nynas' other transformer oils.

'Biobased products, through petroleum displacement, have played an increasingly important role in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that exacerbate global climate change,' concludes Koen Kempeneer.

