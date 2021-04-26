Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

O'Charley's Announces Special Mother's Day Menu and $50 for $35 Gift Card Special

04/26/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Special Menu Available May 7-9 with Gift Cards Available May 3-16

O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar, the classic American restaurant with 158 locations across 17 states, today announced its special Mother’s Day menu and gift card discount for guests who want to celebrate their mothers this spring.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005771/en/

Celebrate mom the way she deserves with O'Charley's special Mother's Day Menu. (Photo: Business Wire)

Celebrate mom the way she deserves with O'Charley's special Mother's Day Menu. (Photo: Business Wire)

From May 7th to 9th, enjoy Bayou Salmon for $18.99, Louisiana Sirloin for $18.99 or $19.99 depending on location, or Garlic Filet & Fried Shrimp Combo for $24.99. To satisfy that after-meal sweet tooth, a Brownie Lover’s Brownie will be available for $5.99 and French Silk Pie will be available for $4.29.

O’Charley’s bartenders will be serving up the limited time Pretty & Pink cocktail, which combines Tito’s vodka, strawberry rose syrup, lemon juice and a splash of club soda for those looking for a drink with a sweet touch. For those who prefer wine, O’Charley’s is currently selling $15 bottles of wine.

To make the deal even sweeter, guests dining in with O’Charley’s during that period will receive a $5 coupon to use on their next online order at O’Charley’s before May 31.

“Mother’s Day is a special time set aside each year to celebrate the amazing women who raised us and support us no matter how old we may be,” said O’Charley’s CEO Craig Barber. “We hope that our guests will give their moms a break this Mother’s Day and let us do the cooking so everyone can truly enjoy time with family over a delicious meal.”

Even if guests can’t make it into stores on May 7th to 9th, O’Charley’s is offering an O’mazing deal for online gift cards from May 3rd to 16th. On those dates, guests can purchase a $50 gift card for only $35 by visiting ocharleys.com/gift-card – a perfect gift for sons and daughters wanting to celebrate their mom from afar or for advance planners looking forward to Father’s Day, graduations and other upcoming celebrations.

Please go to ocharleys.com to find the nearest location or to place an online order, and enjoy O’Charley’s friendly service and great food this Mother’s Day.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates 158 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O’Charley’s is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:11pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of W.R. Grace & Co.
PR
03:11pEngage Again Opens May 5th
BU
03:10pCanadian industry urges government to end Montreal dockworkers strike
RE
03:10pPalmetto GBA Finalizes Local Coverage Determination (LCD) for Liquid Biopsies for Solid Organ Transplantation, Including Immucor's kSORT Assay
GL
03:08pDollar rises vs major currencies ahead of Fed meeting
RE
03:08pCPS Technologies Corporation Conference Call Notification
GL
03:07pMACQUARIE/FIRST TRUST GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE/UTILITIES DIVIDEND & INCOME FUND  : Board Attendance at 2021 Annual Meeting
PU
03:07pRAPID7'S 2021 ICER TAKEAWAYS : Email Security Among the Fortune 500
PU
03:05pMOGO  : to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech Conference
BU
03:03pStocks gain on optimism over economic recovery
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin extends gain on reports of JPMorgan fund
3AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse downgrades from Buy to Sell
4Stocks gain on optimism over economic recovery
5HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : U.S. auto dealers are winners as chip shortage lifts vehicle profits

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ