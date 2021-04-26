O'Charley's Announces Special Mother's Day Menu and $50 for $35 Gift Card Special

Special Menu Available May 7-9 with Gift Cards Available May 3-16

O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar, the classic American restaurant with 158 locations across 17 states, today announced its special Mother’s Day menu and gift card discount for guests who want to celebrate their mothers this spring.

From May 7th to 9th, enjoy Bayou Salmon for $18.99, Louisiana Sirloin for $18.99 or $19.99 depending on location, or Garlic Filet & Fried Shrimp Combo for $24.99. To satisfy that after-meal sweet tooth, a Brownie Lover’s Brownie will be available for $5.99 and French Silk Pie will be available for $4.29.

O’Charley’s bartenders will be serving up the limited time Pretty & Pink cocktail, which combines Tito’s vodka, strawberry rose syrup, lemon juice and a splash of club soda for those looking for a drink with a sweet touch. For those who prefer wine, O’Charley’s is currently selling $15 bottles of wine.

To make the deal even sweeter, guests dining in with O’Charley’s during that period will receive a $5 coupon to use on their next online order at O’Charley’s before May 31.

“Mother’s Day is a special time set aside each year to celebrate the amazing women who raised us and support us no matter how old we may be,” said O’Charley’s CEO Craig Barber. “We hope that our guests will give their moms a break this Mother’s Day and let us do the cooking so everyone can truly enjoy time with family over a delicious meal.”

Even if guests can’t make it into stores on May 7th to 9th, O’Charley’s is offering an O’mazing deal for online gift cards from May 3rd to 16th. On those dates, guests can purchase a $50 gift card for only $35 by visiting ocharleys.com/gift-card – a perfect gift for sons and daughters wanting to celebrate their mom from afar or for advance planners looking forward to Father’s Day, graduations and other upcoming celebrations.

Please go to ocharleys.com to find the nearest location or to place an online order, and enjoy O’Charley’s friendly service and great food this Mother’s Day.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates 158 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O’Charley’s is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

