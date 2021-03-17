Log in
O'Charley's Raises $575,000 for the Folded Flag Foundation to Support the Spouses and Children of Fallen Heroes

03/17/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar today announced it raised $575,000 in 2020 to support the Folded Flag Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that provides educational scholarships or grants to Gold Star families who lost loved ones in combat serving our country.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005804/en/

O'Charley's CEO Craig Barber presenting The Folded Flag Foundation with a check for $575,000 - all the money O'Charley's helped raise for the foundation in 2020! (Photo: Business Wire)



The money raised in the fourth quarter last year, during the challenges of a pandemic, in furtherance of the commitment by O’Charley’s and its sister brands Village Inn and Bakers Square resulted in total fundraising of over $1.6 million in support of the mission of Folded Flag Foundation since 2016.

“We cannot thank O’Charley’s and its sister brands enough for their ongoing partnership,” said Kim Frank, President of the Folded Flag Foundation. “We recognize that the past year has been challenging for many and we are grateful that O’Charley’s was able to continue to exemplify their ongoing commitment and support for families who lost a loved one while defending our country.”

O’Charley’s and its sister brands continued their Give $5, Get $5 campaign to raise money for Folded Flag, wherein guests donated $5 to Folded Flag and received a $5 credit for purchases. In 2020, O’Charley’s also created another giving channel by hosting a free virtual benefit concert series, the Songwriters Café, that featured artists including Lee Brice and Russell Dickerson among others.

“Folded Flag does amazing work to ensure that opportunity doesn’t end when tragedy strikes these families,” said Craig Barber, CEO of O’Charley’s. “It has been extraordinary to see how the leadership, crew and guests in our restaurants have stepped up to support this worthy cause, which is dear to all of us at O’Charley’s.”

O’Charley’s support for the Folded Flag Foundation is part of their larger Hometown Heroes initiative, which recognizes and supports heroes from our communities, including frontline workers along with our active duty military, veterans and their surviving family members.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates more than 160 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O’Charley’s is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About The Folded Flag Foundation

The Folded Flag Foundation is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring the legacy of our fallen heroes by helping their families with financial support for education. The Folded Flag Foundation proudly gives 100 percent of ALL donations to families in need. Corporate sponsors Black Knight, Inc., ServiceLink, Fidelity National Financial (FNF) and Fidelity National Investment Services (FIS) underwrite all administrative costs. For more information on The Folded Flag Foundation, including how to donate to support its cause, please visit www.FoldedFlagFoundation.org.


© Business Wire 2021
