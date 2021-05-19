O'Charley's : Announces “All Fired Up” Summertime Menu

Special Menu Launching May 24

O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar, the classic American restaurant with 158 locations across 17 states, today announced its “All Fired Up” special menu, including seasonal favorites perfect for upcoming summer festivities.

O’Charley’s “All Fired Up” items are hot off the grill, brand new items perfect for those searching for the taste of an all-American summer meal without having to fire up the barbeque, cook or clean.

“The warm weather always brings lots of friends and families together, and with that a big appetite for delicious food,” said O’Charley’s CEO Craig Barber. “With this great new menu, our guests can have all the fun of a backyard barbeque, but leave the meal prep and cleanup to us – giving them more time to soak up the sun, sit by the fire, and enjoy everything that the season has to offer.”

The special menu entrées include:

Bone-In Cowboy Ribeye for $26.99, topped with fried onion tanglers and served with bacon & cheese smashed potatoes and one additional side;

, also topped with fried onion tanglers and served with bacon & cheese smashed potatoes and one additional side, for $14.99;

for $10.99, topped with O'Charley's original BBQ sauce, coleslaw, cheese and fried onion tanglers and served with seasoned fries;

for $13.99, topped with ham, bacon, shredded cheese, green onions and diced tomatoes and served with two sides;

, served with relish and seasoned fires, for $11.99; and

, served with relish and seasoned fires, for $11.99; and Backyard BBQ Grilled Combo, including O’Charley’s famous Baby Back Ribs, Smokey Mountain BBQ Chicken and Grilled Smoked Sausage, served with two sides, for $19.99.

Guests can upgrade their side from O’Charley’s year-round favorites to Campfire Potatoes or Fresh Corn-on-the-Cob for an additional $1.49 each. And for guests who just can’t wait for the main course, enjoy a Smokehouse Combo Appetizer of Grilled Smoked Sausage, Spicy Jack Cheese Wedges and Crispy Pickle Chips served with house-made relish and sauces for $12.49.

Don’t let the summertime favorites stop with entrées and apps, because O’Charley’s is also serving up Key Lime Pie by the slice ($4.29) or whole pie ($14.99).

Adults looking for a warm-weather inspired drink to quench their fired-up thirst can also enjoy the Pretty and Pink cocktail with Tito’s vodka, strawberry rose syrup, lemon juice and a splash of club soda for $6.99 or a Watermelon Cucumber Margarita for $5.99.

O’Charley’s will begin serving “All Fired Up” specials on May 24, available for dine in and to go orders. Hurry in, because these items will be available for a limited time – go to ocharleys.com to find the nearest location or to place an online order.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates 158 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O’Charley’s is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

