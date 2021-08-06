O.H. Ingram River Aged To Release Inaugural Flagship Bourbon

Black Label Expression is Third in Ingram River Aged Series

Brown Water Spirits LLC, the maker of the O.H. Ingram River Aged® Series, is proud to announce the release of its O.H. Ingram River Aged Flagship Bourbon Whiskey, a black label expression that is the third Ingram River Aged Whiskey to hit the market. The Flagship is Ingram River Aged’s premier spirit, with each barrel of bourbon personally curated by founder and proprietor Hank Ingram, and will be in select stores the week of August 9.

The Flagship is bottled at 100 proof and is a limited release that will only be available in select markets in Kentucky and Tennessee. Ingram River Aged plans to release an expression of the Flagship annually.

“In a fleet, the flagship vessel is the lead ship. It is the highest profile and it’s the boat the others follow,” said Founder and Proprietor Hank Ingram. “That’s why we’re calling this our Flagship Bourbon. It’s our cream of the crop for the year, the 10 best barrels tasted and hand selected by our team. I’m looking forward to folks being able to experience the Flagship for the first time this year and then every year after.”

The O.H. Ingram River Aged Series is the only whiskey aged inside a first-of-its-kind floating rickhouse moored on the riverbank in Ballard County, KY. The first expression in the Ingram River Aged Series, Ingram River Aged Straight Whiskey, launched in October of 2020 and was followed by Ingram River Aged Straight Rye in December. The fourth in the series, Ingram River Aged Wheated Bourbon, is slated for release in late 2021.

Only Ingram River Aged is ‘Mellowed on the Mississippi®’ – but what does that mean?

By aging the whiskey on the water, Ingram River Aged uses the rise and fall of the Mighty Mississippi River and its unique climate to provoke an interaction between wood and spirit that can’t be replicated inside a traditional rickhouse. The constant motion of the river ensures that the whiskey never stops working, creating an extraordinary spirit with a taste mature beyond its years. You can see the impact of the process here.

ABOUT BROWN WATER SPIRITS

Brown Water Spirits LLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN. With whiskey aging operations in Ballard County, Kentucky, Brown Water Spirits pioneered the first patent-pending floating rickhouse on the Mississippi River. The result is the O.H. Ingram River Aged Series.

The first two expressions in the Series have already attracted a number of accolades, including a Platinum medal at the 2021 SIP Awards and Double Gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for the O.H. Ingram River Aged Straight Rye, and scores of 94 by The Tasting Panel Magazine for both the Straight Rye and the Straight Whiskey. O.H. Ingram River Aged is presently available in Tennessee and Kentucky, with additional markets coming as inventory allows through R.S. Lipman and Vintage Point, the National Sales Agent.

