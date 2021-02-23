O2COOL Expands Family of Brands With LunchBots Acquisition

O2COOL, LLC announces the acquisition of LunchBots, which designs and markets innovative stainless steel bento boxes, thermoses, dip containers, salad bowls and more to simplify lunch for healthy eating on the go.

LunchBots was founded in 2008 by Jacqueline Linder, a mom who wanted a quality lunchbox that was organized, reusable, dishwasher-safe and sustainable, reducing the need for disposable plastic food bags. The line has grown dramatically, and so has its following, thanks to a strong online and social media presence and word of mouth.

With the O2COOL acquisition, LunchBots is scaling up for major retail outreach targeting those who want the convenience of healthy homemade meals, in perfect portions, neatly and attractively packed. Color-coded lids make it easy for each family member to identify their meal. LunchBots products come with a lifetime warranty.

“LunchBots checks all the boxes for an O2COOL product: premium materials, uncompromising quality, unique design and family friendly – plus a proven track record of popularity that can be amplified with greater retail exposure,” said Eric Lockwood, CEO of O2COOL.

O2COOL, LLC is a family of brands that enhance the family experience. With the tag line “Cool by Design™,” the company markets products under the following brand names: O2COOL for portable cooling, hydration and pool/patio/beach products; Treva home comfort products including battery-powered and USB-powered fans, humidifiers and heaters; and bobble beverage bottles and insulated tumblers. The company has significant retail placement and deeps sales relationships across multiple market channels, including sporting goods, mass, specialty, grocery, drug, hardware/do-it-yourself, healthcare, ecommerce, theme park, and more.

O2COOL is actively seeking out additional opportunities for acquisitions in the consumer products marketplace.

O2COOL is owned by the Chicago-based private equity firm Middleton Partners.

