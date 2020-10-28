Log in
OABA to Joe Biden: Stereotypes Have No Place in Your Campaign

10/28/2020 | 02:29pm EDT

The Outdoor Amusement Business Association (OABA) has asked candidate Joe Biden to stop using stereotypes in his campaign for President. Biden described his opponent, President Donald Trump, as a “desperate carnival barker finding it increasingly difficult to trick marks out of their money with rigged games,” at a rally in Georgia.

“Our 2,000 members are primarily family owned businesses that provide employment for more than 200,000 people and provide quality family entertainment at state fairs, churches and other venues throughout the United States each year,” said Greg Chiecko, President and CEO Outdoor Amusement Business Association. “A term such as `carney show' is a pejorative stereotype that does not accurately reflect the nature of our members’ businesses or how they conduct business.

“What is really ironic,” said Chiecko, “is that Biden claims to understand and represent Americans who earn their paychecks through hard work. I would invite the former vice president to spend some time with members of our industry who work from dawn to dusk during the carnival season. Most of our members are operated by families who have worked in our industry for generations.

“Many organizations throughout the country utilize our rides, games and food service as a component of special events that each year raise millions of dollars for charities and other non-profits.

“The negative stereotypes the former vice president utilized to describe them are not only inaccurate, but they are unfair and insulting,” said Chiecko. “We recognize that this is a hard-fought campaign, but we are asking candidate Biden to choose his words and examples more carefully and to not repeat these negative, inaccurate stereotypes going forward.”

© Business Wire 2020

