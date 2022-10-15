OAPEC Sec Gen says OPEC+ decision to cut oil production 'correct'

CAIRO Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Organization of Arab
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) secretary general said on
Saturday that the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production is
correct, and was taken at the right time.
The decision took into account the uncertainty surrounding
the performance of the global economy, and was in line with the
successful approach taken by OPEC+ in taking proactive steps to
avoid any oil market imbalances, especially on the demand and
supply sides, OAPEC secretary general Ali bin Sabt added in a
statement.
