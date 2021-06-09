OCA Ventures Welcomes Dana Sun and David Kokonas as Senior Associates

CHICAGO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OCA Ventures , an early-stage technology venture capital firm headquartered in Chicago, today announced that Dana Sun has joined the firm as a Senior Associate and David Kokonas has been promoted to Senior Associate. Sun returns to OCA Ventures where she was an associate in 2019 and is focused on investments in digital health, diagnostics, and medical devices. Kokonas joined OCA Ventures as an associate in 2019 and is focused on investments in core technologies and fintech.



OCA Ventures is an early stage (Seed, Series A, and Series B) venture capital firm focused on equity investments in companies with dramatic growth potential, primarily in technology and highly-scalable services businesses. The firm invests in many industries, with a preference for technology, financial services, education, and healthcare technology. OCA Ventures portfolio companies include mPulse Mobile, Array Behavioral Care, and Genvid Technologies.

Sun brings a wealth of expertise in venture capital and healthcare technology from her experiences at Towerview Ventures, Genentech, G51 Venture Scholars, ‘87, and Accenture. She has collaborated with companies ranging from payors and providers to medtech and life sciences organizations. She is particularly interested in bringing her intellectual honesty and her unique perspectives to OCA Ventures’ future investments in healthcare.

“Dana’s experience, work ethic, and passion for the healthcare industry will be invaluable as we seek the next generation of OCA investment partners,” said Bob Saunders, General Partner at OCA Ventures. “The pandemic has demonstrated that there are plenty of opportunities ripe for disruption in the healthcare ecosystem. Dana brings valuable perspectives across health tech, human capital strategy, and innovation to our team and we’re excited to welcome her on board.”

Kokonas brings considerable experience in early-stage technology investing. Prior to OCA Ventures, Kokonas was the vice president of Zemco, a family office, where he focused on multiple investments in companies such as Medaware Solutions, Cool Tech, and Innova UEV. In addition, his finance experience at Harter Investment Strategies, WTAS, and KPMG make him well-equipped to handle challenges at the intersection of finance and technology.

“We’re thrilled to have David on our team,” said Tamim Abdul Majid, General Partner at OCA Ventures. “His passion for entrepreneurship, unique background, and hands-on approach with early-stage companies is extremely beneficial to OCA’s current portfolio and to our future investments.”

OCA Ventures provides venture capital and strategic guidance to visionary founders of highly scalable early-stage technology and services businesses, with particular expertise in financial technologies, services and trading, security, data analytics, and healthcare technologies.

