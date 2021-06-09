Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OCA Ventures Welcomes Dana Sun and David Kokonas as Senior Associates

06/09/2021 | 10:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OCA Ventures, an early-stage technology venture capital firm headquartered in Chicago, today announced that Dana Sun has joined the firm as a Senior Associate and David Kokonas has been promoted to Senior Associate. Sun returns to OCA Ventures where she was an associate in 2019 and is focused on investments in digital health, diagnostics, and medical devices. Kokonas joined OCA Ventures as an associate in 2019 and is focused on investments in core technologies and fintech.

OCA Ventures is an early stage (Seed, Series A, and Series B) venture capital firm focused on equity investments in companies with dramatic growth potential, primarily in technology and highly-scalable services businesses. The firm invests in many industries, with a preference for technology, financial services, education, and healthcare technology. OCA Ventures portfolio companies include mPulse Mobile, Array Behavioral Care, and Genvid Technologies.

Sun brings a wealth of expertise in venture capital and healthcare technology from her experiences at Towerview Ventures, Genentech, G51 Venture Scholars, ‘87, and Accenture. She has collaborated with companies ranging from payors and providers to medtech and life sciences organizations. She is particularly interested in bringing her intellectual honesty and her unique perspectives to OCA Ventures’ future investments in healthcare.

“Dana’s experience, work ethic, and passion for the healthcare industry will be invaluable as we seek the next generation of OCA investment partners,” said Bob Saunders, General Partner at OCA Ventures. “The pandemic has demonstrated that there are plenty of opportunities ripe for disruption in the healthcare ecosystem. Dana brings valuable perspectives across health tech, human capital strategy, and innovation to our team and we’re excited to welcome her on board.”

Kokonas brings considerable experience in early-stage technology investing. Prior to OCA Ventures, Kokonas was the vice president of Zemco, a family office, where he focused on multiple investments in companies such as Medaware Solutions, Cool Tech, and Innova UEV. In addition, his finance experience at Harter Investment Strategies, WTAS, and KPMG make him well-equipped to handle challenges at the intersection of finance and technology.

“We’re thrilled to have David on our team,” said Tamim Abdul Majid, General Partner at OCA Ventures. “His passion for entrepreneurship, unique background, and hands-on approach with early-stage companies is extremely beneficial to OCA’s current portfolio and to our future investments.”

About OCA Ventures

OCA Ventures provides venture capital and strategic guidance to visionary founders of highly scalable early-stage technology and services businesses, with particular expertise in financial technologies, services and trading, security, data analytics, and healthcare technologies. OCA seeks to invest in revolutionary ideas and to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs, typically participating in a company’s first round of institutional capital.

For more information, please visit www.ocaventures.com.

Amy Zhao amy@propllr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac5eff56-9cef-423f-85d6-2935622109e8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/941a8baa-20d2-4e2a-b8f8-1dcbfa96e012


Primary Logo

David Kokonas

OCA Ventures
Dana Sun

OCA Ventures

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aVOLATI  : Increased focus on growth after completed Bokusgruppen distribution
AQ
10:16aWILDPACK BEVERAGE  : IIROC Trading Halt - CANS
AQ
10:16aU.S. GOLD CORP.  : Announces Inclusion in Russell Microcap® Index
PR
10:16aBiden Revokes Trump Actions Targeting TikTok, WeChat
DJ
10:16aMARIETTA GROUP  : Extends Inspection Capabilities with Drone and Artificial Intelligence Technology
BU
10:15aTHREATZERO : Prevention Made Simple with Solution Implementation and Tuning Services
PU
10:15aDEPARTMENT OF TAOISEACH  : Plan for Action Published on Collective Redundancies Following Insolvency
PU
10:15aAMAZON COM  : Interpublic Group joins The Climate Pledge with ambitious plan
PU
10:15aWILLIAM BLAIR MPANY LLC  : North American Assets of Maass Holding GmbH have been Acquired by Ameriforge Group
PU
10:15aSGS  : Provides Fuel Quality Monitoring Program for Cepsa in Spain and Portugal
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brent oil benchmark hits 2-year high, WTI highest since 2018
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Dollar clings to recent bounce ahead of inflation, ECB
4SANDS CHINA LTD. : Las Vegas Sands faces $12 billion claim in Macau court
5INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Inditex ignited by post-lockdown clothing ..

HOT NEWS