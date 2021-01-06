Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

OCC Office of Comptroller of Currency : Acting Comptroller of the Currency Issues Statement on CFPB Task Force Study Regarding Federal Fintech Charters

01/06/2021 | 01:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON - Acting Comptroller of the Currency Brian P. Brooks issued the following statement upon release of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's (CFPB) task force report (PDF) endorsing the need for federal charters for financial technology (fintech) companies.

The thoughtful report by the task force created by the CFPB concludes that the nation needs federal charters for fintechs to effectively, efficiently, and safely serve the financial needs of consumers across the nation under a single uniform set of rules. We absolutely agree with that conclusion.

Under the law, the agency that grants national charters to companies engaged in lending, payments, or deposit-taking is the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), which has the responsibility for prudential supervision to ensure these chartered institutions operate in a safe, sound, and fair manner. In its wisdom, Congress in the Dodd-Frank Act separated chartering and prudential supervision from consumer protection enforcement, assigning chartering authority to the OCC and specific consumer protection enforcement authority to the CFPB.

The additional protections implemented following the last financial crisis put two cops on the beat and separated those responsibilities so neither would be compromised in service to the other. That dynamic should be preserved so that the CFPB continues to enforce compliance with enumerated financial consumer protection laws for the financial companies designated by the Dodd-Frank Act, while at the same time avoiding the creation of a prudential supervision gap that could lead to serious safety and soundness risks.

Disclaimer

OCC - Office of the Comptroller of the Currency published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 18:23:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:28pCanada will not extend ban on passenger flights from britain when it expires later weds - transport minister
RE
01:27pU.S. HEALTH SECRETARY : states should not let prioritization slow COVID-19 vaccinations
RE
01:26pEURASIAN UNION INTEGRATION : Opportunities for the Profession in the Republic of Belarus
PU
01:26pServices Growth Slows in U.S., as Asia Activity Picks Up -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:25pNYSE to delist three Chinese telecoms in dizzying about-face
RE
01:24pOCC OFFICE OF COMPTROLLER OF CURRENCY : Acting Comptroller of the Currency Issues Statement on CFPB Task Force Study Regarding Federal Fintech Charters
PU
01:23pJustice department says solarwinds hack constitutes "major incident" under federal security law, taking steps consistent with determination
RE
01:22pGeorgia results could pave way for quick additional U.S. pandemic support
RE
01:20pJustice department says it has no indication any classified systems were impacted
RE
01:20pJustice department says estimated 3% of o365 mailboxes were potentially accessed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Dow, S&P 500 scale new highs on possible Democrat sweep in Georgia
2EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
3CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion ove..
4APPLE INC. : Markets shift to price in chance of Democratic Senate wins
5AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ