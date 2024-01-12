OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM UP 2.3%, CHEVRON AND EXXON MOBIL UP ABOUT 2% EACH
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|100.32 USD
|+1.67%
|-3.57%
|394 B $
|147.66 USD
|+1.64%
|-3.57%
|273 B $
|58.14 USD
|+1.77%
|-3.37%
|50 136 M $
