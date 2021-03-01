OCEG : Releases Standards for Policy Management and Certification for Policy Management Professionals

OCEG, the global nonprofit think tank, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest project, www.policymanagementpro.com and publication of the Policy Management Capability Model. OCEG is well known for its GRC Capability Model, first published in 2003, which set the groundwork for the growth of multi-billion dollar consulting and technology industries supporting efforts to improve and integrate governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) within organizations of all types and sizes worldwide. Now, OCEG is bringing the same level of detail and clarity to the critical business need for effective policy management, which presents significant challenges in today’s ever-changing global operating and regulatory environments.

“Policy Management Pro brings a Management Capability Model and a professional certification for policy managers to the market for the first time,” says OCEG President, Carole Switzer. “Our collaboration in this project with Michael Rasmussen of GRC 20/20 and the highly experienced practitioners in policy management who served on the review committee for the Model, has led to a set of comprehensive practices that will benefit any organization. We are pleased to offer the Policy Management Capability Model as a free and open-source resource,” she continued.

“The Certified Policy Management Professional designation indicates a strong understanding of the standard practices set out in the Policy Management Capability Model,” said Michael Rasmussen, GRC Analyst at GRC 20/20 Research and OCEG Fellow. “Knowing your policy team or any new hires have the CPMP designation should offer peace of mind and confidence that your policy capability is in good hands. As we say on the site, we give you everything you need and nothing you don’t to build and run a strong policy management capability,” he continued.

Members of the review committee represented leaders in a range of industries and governmental entities worldwide. One member, Jeff Boyer, Governance Lead, Suncor Energy Services, Inc., upon completing review of the Model, said, “It was a great pleasure to read this document because of how thorough and well thought out it is. It has been frustrating with no industry standard for organizations to lean on when trying to stand up a policy management program. This really will be a fantastic and extremely valuable tool in helping organizations establish this capability.”

Another committee member, Meng Barnie, Compliance Officer & MLRO, BLOM Bank in the U.K, notes, “This document has all the essentials, in sufficient detail, for any practitioner setting up a policy management project. This is virtually a step-by-step guide. I only wish the document was available to me all those years ago when I was in my first compliance role and had to get a new business unit with 150 frontline staff audit ready in 6 months!”

