OCIM Appoints Kurt Breede as Technical Director Metals and Mining

12/16/2021 | 03:25am EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2021) - OCIM Precious Metals SA ("OCIM") is pleased to announce the appointment of the company's new Technical Director Metals and Mining, Kurt Breede.

Following a degree in geological and mineral engineering from the University of Toronto, Kurt has amassed 25 years of experience in the international mineral resource industry. Prior to joining OCIM, he served as vice-president of Watts, Griffis & McOuat Ltd., which he spent 14 years helping to build into the world's leading independent firm for technical due diligence, geological modelling, and strategic mining expertise.

Over his career to date, Kurt has applied his expertise in the realm of mineral resource estimation and technical audits to a tremendous number of mining projects all over the world.

He will be based at OCIM's Toronto offices, alongside the development team.

"Thanks to his strong technical background, extensive experience in the mining industry and considerable expertise in technical due diligence, Kurt will help us secure our operations and further optimize our vetting and monitoring processes. His arrival strengthens our value proposition vis-à-vis mineral resource players-which is more integrated and competitive than ever," explains Laurent Mathiot, Chairman & CEO of the OCIM group.

ABOUT OCIM

The OCIM group of privately held companies has a long and successful history as a Trader and Financier of Strategic Assets. Established in Paris in 1961, OCIM is headed by a third-generation member of the founding family. Besides its core historical business in Real Estate, OCIM has diversified into other strategic tangible assets such as coinage Precious Metals via its Geneva-based subsidiary. As a Merchant, OCIM trades physical metals across the full value chain, from producers to end users. As a Financier, OCIM invests in a wide variety of instruments and provides financing to the value chain with equity, debt, and alternative investments.

To learn more about OCIM visit: www.ocim.eu

CONTACT

Miranda J.Werstiük
+1 647 299 1778
miranda.werstiuk@ocim.eu

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107694


© Newsfilecorp 2021
