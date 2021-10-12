Log in
OCTOBER 12, 2021 TRADING REPORT

10/12/2021 | 04:12am EDT
MSE market capitalization: MNT 4,823,287,755,424 (USD 1,692,839,032)

MSE Top 20 index: -0.18%, 40145.81 points

MSE A index: +0.62%, 13556.76 points

MSE B index: -0.23 %, 12250.89​​ points

Traded shares: 1,132,353 shares of 40 companies, MNT 223,823,476 (USD 78,556)

Increased: 22 companies

Declined: 15 companies

Unchanged: 3 companies

Top performers: "UB-BUK" JSC (BUK +10.68%), "Telecom Mongolia" JSC (MCH +6.72%) and "Mandal Insurance" JSC (MNDL +6.55%)

Low performers: "Arig gal" JSC (EER -14.49%), "Erdenes solutions" JSC (AMT -11.93%) and "Mongol alt" JSC (ERS - 10.06%)

Funds: 2 Investment Fund's 79,894 units traded for MNT 39,346,438 (USD 13,809)

Corporate bond: Corporate bond traded for USD 1,000

Mongol Bank's exchange rate (as of 2021/10/11): (USD 1.00= MNT2849.23)

Please click here to see the detailed information.

MONGOLIAN STOCK EXCHANGE

