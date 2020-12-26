ODK Saturn : Additive materials developed by UEC-Saturn will be used in marine gas turbine

Attachments Original document

Site news 22.12.2020December 22, 2020, Rybinsk. - UEC-Saturn PJSC (part of United Engine Corporation, a Rostec State Corporation company) has completed its investigation of seawater corrosion resistance on in-house synthesized materials of metal powder compositions and their acceptability for marine applications. The results of this work served as the basis for entering the considered materials in the special industry list which is a document regulating the selection of materials for the designing of parts and components for marine gas turbine engines.This December the joint commission under National Research Centre 'Kurchatov Institute' - the Prometey Central Scientific Research Institute of Structural Materials has taken a positive decision about the applicability of UEC-Saturn's materials synthesized of the cobalt alloy KH28M6 (КХ28М6) and the steel H15N5D4B (Х15Н5Д4Б) to marine gas turbine engines and the ship-building industry as a whole and about their entry into the special industry list.'The conclusions made by experts of the head organization of ship-building materials testify that these domestic UEC-Saturn-developed alloys synthesized of metal powder compositions exceed, in a number of characteristics, the level of their import analogs as well as traditionally used domestic materials previously approved for marine gas turbine engines. Certainly, it is another big step of UEC in the development and implementation of additive technologies in the RF,' pointed out, Deputy Chief Engineer of UEC-Saturn for Additive Technologies - Leader of the Project 'Additive Technologies at UEC'.UEC-Saturn is an active participant of UEC's project aimed at developing additive technologies. The company is introducing state-of-the-art equipment of layer-by-layer synthesis into the value chain and developing in-house metal powder compositions within the import substitution program; parts fabricated by additive method can be found in each new engine designed by the enterprise.As far back as 2017 the new marine gas turbine engine M70FRU-R passed qualification tests at UEC-Saturn, around 3 % of the weight of its parts had been manufactured by additive method. That event appeared to be a landmark in terms of introducing additive technologies into product design. The application of import materials at that time was caused by lack of domestically produced alternatives on the market.For the purposes of import substitution and in order to create competitive conditions for additive production on the market of materials, in 2019 to 2020 UEC-Saturn with the participation of leading Russian companies of powder metallurgy developed and successfully obtained certificates for in-house materials based on cobalt, stainless steel and titanum alloy for aircraft gas turbine engines.The fact that the materials synthesized of the cobalt alloy KH28M6 and the steel H15N5D4B were not on the special industry restrictive list remained a constraint for their use in marine GTE. To remove this barrier in late 2019, UEC-Saturn in collaboration with National Research Centre 'Kurchatov Institute' - the Prometey Central Scientific Research Institute of Structural Materials initiated activities aiming at investigating seawater corrosion resistance of materials. The investigation was completed with success in October, 2020.Considering that additive technologies are capable of reducing production cycles by factor of 3 to 4 and increasing the materials utilization rate from 0.5 to 0.95, UEC-Saturn's design departments compiled a list of foreign repair GTE parts the performance characteristics of which are ensured by the properties of the developed materials, their manufacturing processes are mastered.The UEC-Saturn-developed materials of the cobalt alloy KH28M6 and the steel H15N5D4B became the first Russian synthesized materials entered in the restrictive material lists both for the marine and aircraft engine industries.is an engine-manufacturing company specialized in the design and development, production and after-market support of gas turbine engines for commercial aviation, power generation and gas compression as well as for ships and vessels.UEC-Saturn is part of United Engine Corporation.(a Rostec State Corporation company) is an integrated organization specialized in the design and development, serial production and after-market support of engines for military and commercial aviation, space programs, the Navy as well as for the oil and gas industry and power generation.is one of the biggest industrial companies in Russia. 