ODK Saturn : PJSC UEC-Saturn lean projects came in top places at JSC UEC Corporate Contest

X close open original PJSC UEC-Saturn lean projects came in top places at JSC UEC Corporate Contest (1) (2021) 289 kb

X close open original PJSC UEC-Saturn lean projects came in top places at JSC UEC Corporate Contest (2) (2021) 383 kb



Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer ODK-Saturn PAO published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 09:54:00 UTC.

Site news 28.01.2021Rybinsk, January 28, 2021Following 2020, the winners of JSC UEC corporate contest on the production system development were identified. Among nine applications from PJSC UEC-Saturn (part of United Engine Corporation, a Rostec State Corporation company) filed for participation in the contest, six projects of the Rybinsk enterprise got to the finals and eventually three projects came in top places.'The quality of projects significantly improved and therefore the competition among projects increased. Both the enterprises and the Corporation benefit from such an excellent preparation and implementation of projects,' pointed outAccording to, 'the application of lean production methods and other tools for improving business processes makes it possible to enhance the efficiency of all business activities, ensures Customers' satisfaction and the company's competitiveness on the whole. Every year there are about 40 production system development projects implemented at the enterprise, thus enriching UEC best practices.'The second place in 'The Best Office Project' nomination was given to the 'Reduction of Time for Drawing-up and Approval of Planning Schedules for Product Research and Advanced Development Projects of the General Designer Division' (project manager - Oleg Voropanov, a Leading Specialist from Department of Knowledge and R&D Management). In the course of this activity, the process of planning and approving the budget of Product Research and Advanced Development projects was formalized. Consequently, the total time for budget planning and approval was reduced by 53 % due to decrease of budget document returns for updating and due to the elimination of iterations, when drawing-up Research and Advanced Development planning. The project was further developed into the upgrading of a standardized document regulating the enterprise activity.The second place in 'The Best Quality Project' was given to 'The Update of an Inspector's Reference Guide' project managed by Tatyana Smentsareva, Head of Technical Inspection Bureau, shop 4. The updated reference guide was issued to support inspectors and other employees of subdivisions subordinate to Quality Director. It contains general engineering data and details products technical inspection process. These data help master general principles of an inspector's activity faster and not distract experienced employees for apprentices' training, promptly find required data, when performing the tasks, and prepare for annual qualifications. Consequently, the time for inspectors' training was reduced by 43 % and the time for finding technical inspection data was cut by 30 %.The third place in 'The Best Quality Project' nomination was taken by 'The Optimization of Quality Control Department Reporting on Quality Activities put in Place in Production Departments' (project manager - Svetlana Kutuzova, Head of Technical Inspection Bureau of Technical Inspection Division). The project implementation made it possible to reduce the time required to prepare reports by 33.73 %, since process labour intensity decreased and paper reporting was replaced by the electronic reporting. Also, PJSC UEC-Saturn's full-automatic report on quality indices of Centers of Excellence, product lines and production divisions was established with due account for UEC's requirements. New requirements were introduced in quality management system documents of the enterprise.The annual JSC UEC corporate contest of production system development projects is organized engaging all companies of the corporation in order to raise employees' involvement as well as their motivation to improve production processes by the application of lean methods and tools. In 2020, the corporate contest was held in four nominations: 'The Best Production Project', 'The Best Office Project', 'The Best Quality Project' and 'The Efficient Workplace.'is an engine-manufacturing company specialized in the design and development, production and after-market support of gas turbine engines for commercial aviation, power generation and gas compression as well as for ships and vessels.UEC-Saturn is part of United Engine Corporation.is an integrated organization specialized in the design and development, serial production and after-market support of engines for military and commercial aviation, space programs, the Navy as well as for the oil and gas industry and power generation.is one of the biggest industrial companies in Russia. It includes over 800 scientific and production enterprises in 60 regions of the country. The key areas of activity are aircraft industry, radio electronics, medical technologies, innovative materials etc. The Rostec portfolio spans such renowned brands as AVTOVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Shvabe, Kalashnikov Concern and others. Rostec is fully engaged in the implementation of 12 national projects. The company is a key supplier of Smart City technologies, it deals with the digitalization of state management, industry, social sectors, devises development plans for 5G wireless communication technologies, industrial Internet of Things, big data and block-chain systems. Rostec is a partner of the world's leading manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli, Renault etc. The corporation's products are delivered to more than 100 countries. Almost a third of the company's receipts comes from the export of high-tech products.