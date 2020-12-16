ODK Saturn : PJSC UEC-Saturn's employees took part in the "Tutorship" forum

X close open original PJSC UEC-Saturns employees took part in the Mentorship forum (11.12.2020) 176 kb



Site news 11.12.2020December 11, 2020, Rybinsk. PJSC UEC-Saturn's employees (part of United Engine Corporation, a Rostec State Corporation company) took part in the 'Tutorship' forum, held online from December 7 to 9, 2020 at the premises of UEC-Saturn Training Center.The training event for tutors and training center lecturers was organized by UEC corporate university and it aims at the tutorship promotion, its development as well as at acquisition of professional knowledge and skills by employees of JSC UEC enterprises. Tutors of blue-collar workers as well as employees and lecturers of company subdivisions and UEC-Saturn Training Center, who organize the internal training, took part in the forum.When opening the forum, JSC UEC Deputy General Director for HRwelcomed all participants: 'I would like to thank you for taking enhanced commitments and providing the training for new employees during these challenging times. The future is in your hands. Have a productive day, be open and enter energetically into a dialogue. You are in an absolutely unbiased open space, take advantage of it.'The development of a tutorship system, tutor's teaching and psychology skills were the main subjects of the forum. Competent tutors spoke with students about key types of a tutor's activity, adults training features and styles of interaction with students. Tutors introduced training trends, a range of teaching methods to students. Training and communication styles, principles of a unique and applied DISC type indicator were also addressed during the forum.'The forum, organized online for the first time, made it possible to attract many tutors from all enterprise of United Engine Corporation. On behalf of PJSC UEC-Saturn, 14 tutors from production divisions and 15 specialists involved in HR training from divisions subordinate to HR Director, Quality Director and Chief Engineer participated in the forum. The employees of our enterprise Maxim Burov, Chief Designer for advanced developments, and Vladimir Utkin, Head of compressor design department, who tutor the students of the Moscow Aviation Institute, have also taken part in the forum. The attendees studied theory, participated in trainings, interacted with their counterparts from other enterprises. I am sure, all attendees of the forum got a lot of valuable information,' - pointed out Head of PJSC UEC-Saturn Training Center, assembly fitter of PJSC UEC-Saturn shop 6: 'I have been working for Saturn since 2011 and I have been a tutor for 6 years. During this time I have trained two apprentices and they do their job efficiently. The online forum offered an opportunity to speak with colleagues from other enterprises, with experienced lecturers in the tutoring sphere in online mode. I have learned to identify communication styles, to have a way with apprentices, to get them interested and to provide the required information properly. I have also become familiar with behavior adaptation methods as per the DISC model. I will certainly use the knowledge acquired in the forum in my activity.'is an engine-manufacturing company specialized in the design and development, production and after-market support of gas turbine engines for commercial aviation, power generation and gas compression as well as for ships and vessels.UEC-Saturn is part of United Engine Corporation.(a Rostec State Corporation company) is an integrated organization specialized in the design and development, serial production and after-market support of engines for military and commercial aviation, space programs, the Navy as well as for the oil and gas industry and power generation.is one of the biggest industrial companies in Russia. It includes over 800 scientific and production enterprises in 60 regions of the country. The key areas of activity are aircraft industry, radio electronics, medical technologies, innovative materials etc. The Rostec portfolio spans such renowned brands as AVTOVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Shvabe, Kalashnikov Concern and others. Rostec is fully engaged in the implementation of 12 national projects. The company is a key supplier of Smart City technologies, it deals with the digitalization of state management, industry, social sectors, devises development plans for 5G wireless communication technologies, industrial Internet of Things, big data and block-chain systems. Rostec is a partner of the world's leading manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli, Renault etc. The corporation's products are delivered to more than 100 countries. Almost a third of the company's receipts comes from the export of high-tech products.UEC-Saturn PJSC press servicePhone: (4855) - 328-898,e-mail: press@uec-saturn.ru,www.uec-saturn.ru