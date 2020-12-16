ODK Saturn : PJSC “UEC-Saturn” acquainted representatives of German companies with the...

Attachments Original document

Site news 11.12.2020December 11, 2020, Rybinsk. - On the 10th of December, 2020, PJSC UEC-Saturn (part of the United Engine Corporation, a Rostec State Corporation company) became a participant of the online meeting with a team of German companies, organized by the Russian-German Chamber of Commerce and supported by the Yaroslavl Region Industrial and Commerce Chamber. Application of the state-of-the-art industrial and domestic waste waters treatment technologies was the subject for discussion.Egor Samarin, Deputy Chief Engineer in labor protection and industrial safety, acquainted the participants of the event with PJSC UEC Saturn's environmental activity in the field of water resources protection. The presentation of Rybinsk UEC's Company comprised the priority targets and commitments targeted to the production ecological safety level increase.'The Company carries out systematic work on reconstruction and commissioning of industrial waste waters treatment plants,' - mentioned Egor Samarin in his speech. - 'Thus, in 2020 PJSC UEC-Saturn performed design and survey works for the construction of new treatment facilities for galvanic production waste waters and commissioned a complementary local treatment plant at the site of fuel and lubricant materials storage.'In the course of the online meeting the German participants presented information about their current activities and plans of work in the Russian market. Representatives of the Yaroslavl Region government, Yaroslavl industrial enterprises and German companies discussed the ongoing projects in the field of waste waters treatment, as well as recent modifications in the Russian Federation legislation, aimed at reducing negative impact on the environment caused by industrial enterprises and introducing the best available technologies.is an engine-manufacturing company specialized in the design and development, production and after-market support of gas turbine engines for commercial aviation, power generation and gas compression as well as for ships and vessels.UEC-Saturn is part of United Engine Corporation.(a Rostec State Corporation company) is an integrated organization specialized in the design and development, serial production and after-market support of engines for military and commercial aviation, space programs, the Navy as well as for the oil and gas industry and power generation.is one of the biggest industrial companies in Russia. It includes over 800 scientific and production enterprises in 60 regions of the country. The key areas of activity are aircraft industry, radio electronics, medical technologies, innovative materials etc. The Rostec portfolio spans such renowned brands as AVTOVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Shvabe, Kalashnikov Concern and others. Rostec is fully engaged in the implementation of 12 national projects. The company is a key supplier of Smart City technologies, it deals with the digitalization of state management, industry, social sectors, devises development plans for 5G wireless communication technologies, industrial Internet of Things, big data and block-chain systems. Rostec is a partner of the world's leading manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli, Renault etc. The corporation's products are delivered to more than 100 countries. Almost a third of the company's receipts comes from the export of high-tech products.UEC-Saturn PJSC press servicePhone: (4855) - 328-898,e-mail: press@uec-saturn.ru,www.uec-saturn.ru