ODK Saturn : The Gold Medal of Hero of Labor was Awarded to a Representative of UEC

Russian President Vladimir Putin presented Victor Polyakov, Deputy General Director - Managing Director of PJSC UEC-Saturn (part of United Engine Corporation, a Rostec State Corporation company), with the gold medal of Hero of Labor for special services to the state and the nation. The associated decree was issued on April 30, 2021. The awarding ceremony was held on February 2, 2022 in the Kremlin.



"It is a great honor for me to be awarded the title of Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation and to receive the highest appraisal from the president. This is an award of the entire UEC team, recognition of the merits and high achievements of the Russian engine building industry. We will continue to serve the Fatherland," said Viktor Polyakov in his response speech.



The Rybinsk enterprise of UEC produces series aircraft engines D-30KU/KP and SaM146. The company is involved in the programs implemented by the United Engine Corporation to develop and produce new generation engines of the PD series: for medium-range and regional aircraft, for next-generation wide-body and transport aircraft. UEC-Saturn is the only Russian designer and manufacturer of marine gas turbine engines in the power range from 4 to 20 MW and units using these engines.



"Today, USC-Saturn is a strong, stable enterprise provided with orders for several years ahead owing to the fact that it is part of high-capacity corporations - UEC and Rostec. We manufacture products that are important to the country and we have the highest competencies for that. I am proud that we are creating worthy products, contributing to the economic development, and ensuring Russia's process safety," said Viktor Polyakov.



The company is developing dynamically, creating high-tech production and qualitatively new working environment. The new facilities include a unique assembly and test facility for marine engines and units and Russia's largest foundry shop. The investment and production plans include series production of high power engines.



Viktor Polyakov was born on April 26, 1953 in Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region. In 1975, he graduated from Rybinsk Aviation Technological Institute with a degree in aircraft engines. He entered upon his career in the company 46 years ago in assembly shop No. 6 as assembly fitter. He held key positions in material-technical supply, sales, production departments. From 2009 to 2013, Mr. Polyakov headed the company's production division, from 2013 to 2015 he worked as Deputy Managing Director for the development of industrial cooperation in the Civil Aviation Engine Division. Since 2015, Viktor Polyakov has been Deputy General Director - Managing Director of PJSC UEC-Saturn. Victor A. Polyakov was awarded the titles of Honorary Aircraft Builder and Honorary Citizen of Rybinsk, the Russian Federation Ministry of Defense Medal "For Valor in Labour", the Medal of the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland" II degree, the Order "For Naval Merit", the Rostec State Corporation Medal "For Distinction."



Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation is the state award of the Russian Federation, the highest degree of distinction for special labor services to the state and the people. The title of Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation is the second highest title in Russia after Hero of the Russian Federation. A Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation is awarded a special mark of distinction - a gold medal "Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation" and a Certificate of awarding the title of Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation.



PJSC UEC-Saturn (part of JSC United Engine Corporation, a Rostec State Corporation company) is an engine-manufacturing company specialized in the design and development, production and after-market support of gas turbine engines for commercial aviation, power generation and gas compression as well as for ships and vessels. PJSC UEC-Saturn is a member of Russia's Mechanical Engineers Union, an All-Russian industrial association of employers. The Yaroslavl regional division of the All-Russian public organization 'Russia's Mechanical Engineers Union' is headed by the PJSC UEC-Saturn Managing Director.



JSC United Engine Corporation (a Rostec State Corporation company) is an integrated organization specialized in the design and development, serial production and after-market support of engines for military and commercial aviation, space programs, the Navy as well as for the oil and gas industry and power generation.



Rostec State Corporation is the largest industrial company in Russia. The year 2022 marks the 15th anniversary of its founding. It includes over 800 scientific and production enterprises in 60 regions of the country. The key areas of activity are aircraft industry, radio electronics, medical technologies, innovative materials etc. The Rostec portfolio spans such renowned brands as AVTOVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Ruselectronics, Shvabe, Kalashnikov Concern and others. Rostec is a partner of the world's leading manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli, Renault etc. The corporation's products are delivered to more than 100 countries. Almost a third of the company's receipts comes from the export of high-tech products.





