ODK Saturn : UEC-Saturn PJSC is sharing its experience in international production certification...

Site news 18.09.2020September 18, 2020, Rybinsk. - Issues of Russian companies' applying the requirements of EASA European Aviation Regulations have been addressed by representatives of Rostec State Corporation Aviation Cluster companies at the quality workshop organized by UEC JSC. The workshop was held on September 16-18 on the premises of UEC-Saturn (part of United Engine Corporation, a Rostec State Corporation company).Managers and specialists of the following organizations took part in the three-day work: Rostec State Corporation, UEC JSC, UEC-Saturn PJSC, UEC-Perm Engines JSC, Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies JSC, Moscow Institute of Electromechanics and Automatics PJSC, RT-Techpriemka JSC, Irkut Corporation PJSC, Russian Helicopters JSC, Kazan Helicopters PJSC, VR-Technologies LLC, Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant JSC, Technodinamika JSC and NPP Respirator JSC. UEC-Saturn and UEC-Perm Engines shared their certification experience with Aviation Cluster colleagues., UEC Quality Director: 'UEC-Saturn became the first Russian company whose production of commercial SaM14 engines was certified by the European Aviation Safety Agency in 2012. In the 8 years since then the company has introduced the required procedures and regularly demonstrates the compliance of its production organization with strict European Regulations to EASA auditors. So, UEC-Saturn was not chosen as a site for the workshop by chance. Our colleagues from UEC-Perm Engines are also close to getting an EASA production certificate for PD-14 engines. During the workshop the representatives of these two UEC companies imparted their accumulated knowledge and experience. The outcome of this ongoing work will be a roadmap within the framework of Rostec's leading civil projects.', UEC-Saturn Quality Director: 'The workshop attendees got familiarized with all the aspects of production certification at the European Agency from submitting an application to full-scope re-certification audits. Jointly with Perm colleagues we shared our experience, conducted a tour of the shops involved in the production of commecrial aircraft engines. The whole production chain was covered - blank production, machining shops, assembly line and test cells. And these shops serve to exemplify how production has to be organized to meet both Russian and European requirements.'is an engine-manufacturing company specialized in the design and development, production and after-market support of gas turbine engines for commercial aviation, power generation and gas compression as well as for ships and vessels.UEC-Saturn is part of United Engine Corporation.(a Rostec State Corporation company) is an integrated organization specialized in the design and development, serial production and after-market support of engines for military and commercial aviation, space programs, the Navy as well as for the oil and gas industry and power generation.is one of the biggest industrial companies in Russia. It includes over 800 scientific and production enterprises in 60 regions of the country. The key areas of activity are aircraft industry, radio electronics, medical technologies, innovative materials etc. The Rostec portfolio spans such renowned brands as AVTOVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Shvabe, Kalashnikov Concern and others. Rostec is fully engaged in the implementation of 12 national projects. The company is a key supplier of Smart City technologies, it deals with the digitalization of state management, industry, social sectors, devises development plans for 5G wireless communication technologies, industrial Internet of Things, big data and block-chain systems. Rostec is a partner of the world's leading manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli, Renault etc. The corporation's products are delivered to more than 100 countries. Almost a third of the company's receipts comes from the export of high-tech products.UEC-Saturn PJSC press servicePhone: (4855) - 328-898,E-mail: press@uec-saturn.ruwww.uec-saturn.ru