ODK Saturn : UEC-Saturn PJSC supports vocational guidance projects of the region

Site news 5.02.2021Rybinsk, February 05, 2021UEC-Saturn (part of United Engine Corporation, a Rostec State Corporation company) will keep on lending all possible support to vocational guidance projects implemented jointly with the basic university and the Department of Education, believing that developing the system of pre-university engineering training for schoolchildren is a top-priority task of replenishing the HR as well as scientific and technical potential of companies. That was announced by Deputy General Director - Managing Director of UEC-Saturn Viktor Polyakov at the videoconference chaired by Dmitry Mironov, Governor of the Yaroslavl Region, on February 4.In the meeting Roman Kolessov, Vice-Chairman of the Regional Government, spoke about the vocational-oriented education of schoolchildren in the Yaroslavl Region. The prospects of the projects 'ProMOTION' (ProDVIZHENIE) and 'Technopolis-R' were outlined by Valery Koshkin, Temporarily Acting Rector of the Soloviev Rybinsk State Aviation Technical University. Mayor of Rybinsk Denis Dobryakov dwelt on questions of building a complete cycle of occupational guidance cooperation.'Rybinsk is a large technological, scientific and educational centre. It has a variety of modern knowledge consumptive companies that are part of state corporations. However, today we are facing an outflow of young people to big cities and in these circumstances we have to seek for new effective forms of career guidance to attract school leavers of the region to our institutions of higher education. Rybinsk has gained some experience of this kind. The city was the first in the region to open Quantorium, the Centre of Children's and Youth Technical Creativity has been functioning for many years. The Rybinsk university has offered the comprehensive program 'ProMOTION'. The idea of the 'Technopolis-R' project aimed at developing youth intellectual creativity has become a promising step in our vocational guidance activity. I hope that with its help we will be able to set clearer professional and life benchmarks attractive for gifted young people, create necessary conditions to further business, considerably ramp up advanced research and development and, as a consequence, provide industrial companies of the city and the region with highly qualified human resources,' saidWithin their powers the Government of the Yaroslavl Region are willing to promote new forms of occupational guidance for schoolchildren and improve the quality of personnel training. What is needed for this purpose apart from initiatives of the university and the Education Department of the Yaroslavl Region, according to the Governor, is to make the local authorities interested and have companies carrying out a 'right far-reaching production campaign'.UEC-Saturn has a great potential in terms of human resources. However, it is crucially important for us to look ahead and figure out who will come to our plant, our high tech industry in 5-10 years,' pointed out. 'We put emphasis on the influx of talented young specialists, including through our cooperation with specialized educational institutions, the key one of which for us is the RSATU. Our stake is on Rybinsk guys who we will bring from secondary school to the higher educational establishment and then to Saturn and other enterprises of Rybinsk and the region.'Even now, starting from the 5th school year, by means of demonstration lessons, informative excursions, developing quizzes and Olympiads as well as through the implementation of projects students supported the company's experts find out what the engineering profession is like, which major subjects can be chosen to enter the university. This year the plant, the RSATU and the municipal Department of Education have focused on the popularization of engineering jobs and additional training, first of all, in physics, and concluded a tripartite agreement for 2021-2023 within the scope of the 'ProMOTION' project.Currently, under the contract with UEC-Saturn for budget-sponsored education, 34 people are studying majors that are of top priority for the company. In 2021, UEC is planning to arrange a special-purpose admission of 20 students to the RSATU's state-financed pilot group majoring in 'Design of Aircraft and Rocket Engines'. This training program is intended to have its own educational path. Students will have the opportunity to enter the profession from the first year of study by working on projects of the future employer - UEC-Saturn, taking part in research activities and having access to the plant's bases and data. The privileges include an increased scholarship from the company, in-depth study of a foreign language, modern IT training as well as participation in academic exchange with overseas universities and the chance of taking an international master degree course.is an engine-manufacturing company specialized in the design and development, production and after-market support of gas turbine engines for commercial aviation, power generation and gas compression as well as for ships and vessels.UEC-Saturn is part of United Engine Corporation.(a Rostec State Corporation company) is an integrated organization specialized in the design and development, serial production and after-market support of engines for military and commercial aviation, space programs, the Navy as well as for the oil and gas industry and power generation.is one of the biggest industrial companies in Russia. It includes over 800 scientific and production enterprises in 60 regions of the country. The key areas of activity are aircraft industry, radio electronics, medical technologies, innovative materials etc. The Rostec portfolio spans such renowned brands as AVTOVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Shvabe, Kalashnikov Concern and others. Rostec is fully engaged in the implementation of 12 national projects. The company is a key supplier of Smart City technologies, it deals with the digitalization of state management, industry, social sectors, devises development plans for 5G wireless communication technologies, industrial Internet of Things, big data and block-chain systems. Rostec is a partner of the world's leading manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli, Renault etc. The corporation's products are delivered to more than 100 countries. Almost a third of the company's receipts comes from the export of high-tech products.