Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ODK Saturn : UEC-Saturn representatives have given senior schoolchildren a demonstration

12/26/2020 | 04:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
UEC-Saturn representatives have given senior schoolchildren a demonstration lesson in of technical translation Site news 24.12.2020

December 24, 2020, Rybinsk. - Employees of UEC-Saturn (part of United Engine Corporation, a Rostec State Corporation company) gave an English demonstration lesson on the topic 'Traps of Technical Translation' to 11th-form students of secondary school No.30 who study the foreign language at advanced level. The meeting was attended by Anatoly Lysenko, an expert of the Planning and Pevelopment Department subordinate to the General Designer; Dimitry Rusinov, Head of the Translation Department reporting to the Chief Engineer, and Olga Trandina, a leading specialist of the Translation Department.

'UEC-Saturn PJSC has already held the second dedicated session in the school year of 2020- to 2021 - today it is a demonstration English lesson,' says Anatoly Lysenko. 'Such events take place within vocational guidance activities carried out jointly with the Department of Education and Soloviev RSATU. The objective of the meeting is to help school-leavers with their future professional identity. For UEC-Saturn such sessions are of great importance, they determine the continuity of the vertical specialization structure - school, a student, a holder of a master's degree, a production specialist. Ideally, the in-progress program will result in some schoolchildren's making a choice in favour of a technical profession and entering our basic universities to get employer-sponsored education.'
In order to extend the students' knowledge of translation techniques as well as to form skills enabling them to overcome possible translation difficulties the employees of UEC-Saturn's Translation Department showed the schoolchildren a presentation covering twists and turns of technical translation.

Dimitry Rusinov: 'I would not single out English specifically, the demonstration lesson was about foreign languages in general. Of course, English is a priority since in the technical world and particularly in aviation it is language No.1 for international communication. All our relations as partners, visits, negotiations with foreign companies contribute to the acquirement of new technical knowledge, the study of world experience, advanced technologies which can be successfully applied by our specialists in practice. UEC-Saturn will be pleased to admit smart, gifted, literate school-leavers able to speak foreign languages. We need new staff, inquisitive and inquiring, a lot.'
It has become a tradition to hold vocational guidance meetings with school children, involving PJSC UEC-Saturn. Such events are intended to raise students' interest in engine industry professions, attract their attention to United Engine Corporation companies as a prestigious employer and create conditions for the development of pupils' relevant competences.

UEC-Saturn PJSC is an engine-manufacturing company specialized in the design and development, production and after-market support of gas turbine engines for commercial aviation, power generation and gas compression as well as for ships and vessels.
UEC-Saturn is part of United Engine Corporation.

United Engine Corporation JSC (a Rostec State Corporation company) is an integrated organization specialized in the design and development, serial production and after-market support of engines for military and commercial aviation, space programs, the Navy as well as for the oil and gas industry and power generation.

Rostec State Corporation is one of the biggest industrial companies in Russia. It includes over 800 scientific and production enterprises in 60 regions of the country. The key areas of activity are aircraft industry, radio electronics, medical technologies, innovative materials etc. The Rostec portfolio spans such renowned brands as AVTOVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Shvabe, Kalashnikov Concern and others. Rostec is fully engaged in the implementation of 12 national projects. The company is a key supplier of Smart City technologies, it deals with the digitalization of state management, industry, social sectors, devises development plans for 5G wireless communication technologies, industrial Internet of Things, big data and block-chain systems. Rostec is a partner of the world's leading manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli, Renault etc. The corporation's products are delivered to more than 100 countries. Almost a third of the company's receipts comes from the export of high-tech products.

UEC-Saturn PJSC press service
Phone: (4855) - 328-898,
e-mail: press@uec-saturn.ru,
www.uec-saturn.ru

Disclaimer

ODK-Saturn PAO published this content on 24 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2020 09:00:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aDEC. 28 DEADLINE : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation – ZSAN
GL
10:05aBEST BUY : How to get help with your new t
PU
10:01aFINAL DEADLINE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Citigroup Inc. Investors of Important December 29 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm - C
PR
10:00aTILE DEADLINE : Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Interface, Inc. – TILE
GL
09:45aROUNDUP : UK coronavirus strain detected in Europe ahead of vaccine rollout
AQ
09:43aMANCHESTER UNITED : Leicester rallies twice to draw 2-2 with Manchester United
AQ
09:31aHP : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds HP Inc. Investors of Important January 4 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - HPQ
PR
09:27aExplainer-How will the EU-British trade deal change ties?
RE
09:23aNEOENERGIA S A : The new website showcases the Institute's performance, and features sections addressing its pe
PU
09:23aNEOENERGIA S A : The additional equipment will increase the plant's operation reliability, que generates energy
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : NEXT UP FOR RETAILERS: A big wave of gift returns
2AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue
3NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Global Markets News of the Day
4Brexit trade deal published as UK calls for end to 'ugly' divisions
5MASTERCARD INCORPORATED : MASTERCARD SPENDINGPULSE: U.S. Retail Sales* Grew 3.0% This Holiday Season

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ