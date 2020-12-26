ODK Saturn : UEC-Saturn representatives have given senior schoolchildren a demonstration

Attachments Original document

Site news 24.12.2020December 24, 2020, Rybinsk. - Employees of UEC-Saturn (part of United Engine Corporation, a Rostec State Corporation company) gave an English demonstration lesson on the topic 'Traps of Technical Translation' to 11th-form students of secondary school No.30 who study the foreign language at advanced level. The meeting was attended by Anatoly Lysenko, an expert of the Planning and Pevelopment Department subordinate to the General Designer; Dimitry Rusinov, Head of the Translation Department reporting to the Chief Engineer, and Olga Trandina, a leading specialist of the Translation Department.'UEC-Saturn PJSC has already held the second dedicated session in the school year of 2020- to 2021 - today it is a demonstration English lesson,' saysIn order to extend the students' knowledge of translation techniques as well as to form skills enabling them to overcome possible translation difficulties the employees of UEC-Saturn's Translation Department showed the schoolchildren a presentation covering twists and turns of technical translation.: 'I would not single out English specifically, the demonstration lesson was about foreign languages in general. Of course, English is a priority since in the technical world and particularly in aviation it is language No.1 for international communication. All our relations as partners, visits, negotiations with foreign companies contribute to the acquirement of new technical knowledge, the study of world experience, advanced technologies which can be successfully applied by our specialists in practice. UEC-Saturn will be pleased to admit smart, gifted, literate school-leavers able to speak foreign languages. We need new staff, inquisitive and inquiring, a lot.'It has become a tradition to hold vocational guidance meetings with school children, involving PJSC UEC-Saturn. Such events are intended to raise students' interest in engine industry professions, attract their attention to United Engine Corporation companies as a prestigious employer and create conditions for the development of pupils' relevant competences.