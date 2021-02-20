ODK Saturn : UEC-Saturn specialists have entered the TOP-100 of the Rostec Academy's...

X close open original UEC-Saturn specialists have entered the TOP-100 of the Rostec Academys program «Vector» (1) 343 kb

Site news 1.02.2021Rybinsk, February 01, 2021Four delegates of UEC-Saturn PJSC (part of United Engine Corporation, a Rostec State Company) rate among the TOP 100 Process Engineering Leaders in the third enrollment of the Rostec Academy's program 'Vector'. Two UEC-Saturn employees became participants of the Extramural Track 2020. The overall number of people registered in the program was 3028, 95 applications were submitted by UEC-Saturn.A list of TOP 100 competitors was made up following the diagnostic actions aimed at identifying technological leaders. Those competitors were invited for diagnostics of their competences and defence of their projects. The TOP-100 rating includes the following UEC-Saturn specialists: Evgeny Shiryaev, a process engineer of category 1, Chief Metallurgist Department, Pilot Plant, with the project 'The Establishment of a Common Centre of Competences for Testing and Research of Advanced Materials'; Aleksey Zverev, a process engineer of category 2, UEC-Saturn's subsidiary - Research and Development Center in Saint Petersburg with the project 'NAMUR Valve/Pressure Release Valve'; Sergey Grishikhin, a project manager, Innovative Development Team, General Designer Subdivision with the project 'OSCAR - Optical System of Dimensional Measurements'; Maksim Lebedev, a leading process engineer, Drives and Oil Systems Design Department, General Designer Subdivision with the project 'Diagnostics of GTE Processes by Dynamic Strain Gaging'.At the first stage the participants underwent testing of their numerical and verbal abilities, diagnostics of their leadership potential and aspirations for achievements, which made it possible to evaluate the employees' professional qualities and personality traits. The competitors' setting up a project for sales of commercial products and filling in its data form are important parts of the first stage.'Process engineering leaders' projects deal with different subjects this year: electric power engineering and transport technologies, artificial intelligence and robotics, mobile technologies and cybersafety,' remarks. 'We are happy to have received an invariably high response and plenty of interesting and promising ideas for innovative projects for the third year by now. After three intakes we have 310 process engineering leaders - Rostec employees with a high level of competences from different regions of Russia, who are willing to develop the axis of commercial products in the State Corporation.'The strongest projects and participants will come through to the final where they will struggle to get into the business accelerator of Rostec Corporation and obtain funds for the implementation of their projects.The Vector Program has a special extramural track formed of competitors from the two previous program sessions, who have taken part in a simplified format this year (without repeated testing and diagnostics). In the Extramural Track of 2020 UEC-Saturn was represented by Dimitry Golovanov, a design engineer of category 2, Automatic Process Control System Department, Information Technologies Director Devision, with the project 'Digital Design and Simulation' and Andrey Maleev, a specialist, Procurement and Contract Department, Chief Engineer Division, with the project 'Materials, Appliances and Products'.'The Vector Program is 3 years old already. It is targeted at developing Rostec employees' vision of civil production and, thus, fulfilling the production diversification task set at government level. 'Vector' enables us to identify active young people as well as give them basic and profound knowledge of marketing, project and investment activities. We are glad that since the start of this program UEC-Saturn specialists have been participating in it and are on the 'golden list' of those who have successfully completed and defended their projects,' saysis an engine-manufacturing company specialized in the design and development, production and after-market support of gas turbine engines for commercial aviation, power generation and gas compression as well as for ships and vessels.UEC-Saturn is part of United Engine Corporation.(a Rostec State Corporation company) is an integrated organization specialized in the design and development, serial production and after-market support of engines for military and commercial aviation, space programs, the Navy as well as for the oil and gas industry and power generation.is one of the biggest industrial companies in Russia. It includes over 800 scientific and production enterprises in 60 regions of the country. The key areas of activity are aircraft industry, radio electronics, medical technologies, innovative materials etc. The Rostec portfolio spans such renowned brands as AVTOVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Shvabe, Kalashnikov Concern and others. Rostec is fully engaged in the implementation of 12 national projects. The company is a key supplier of Smart City technologies, it deals with the digitalization of state management, industry, social sectors, devises development plans for 5G wireless communication technologies, industrial Internet of Things, big data and block-chain systems. Rostec is a partner of the world's leading manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli, Renault etc. The corporation's products are delivered to more than 100 countries. Almost a third of the company's receipts comes from the export of high-tech products.