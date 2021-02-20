Log in
ODK Saturn : UEC will create a digital twin of new generation marine engine

02/20/2021 | 04:14am EST
UEC will create a digital twin of new generation marine engine Site news 11.02.2021

February 11, 2021.
Press release

The United Engine Corporation of the State Corporation Rostec will create a digital twin of a new generation marine gas turbine engine for ships with displacement tonnage up to 12 thousand tons. The development will allow managing the life cycle of the power plant unit, increasing the reliability and commercial attractiveness of Russian marine engines. The digital twin will be completed in 2023.

A digital twin is a mathematical model that contains a full volume of interrelated product data. It allows predicting the behavior of structural elements at all stages of the development and life cycle of the unit. The digital twin is being developed by the Rybinsk enterprise UEC-Saturn in cooperation with Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University (SPbPU), Skoltech and CIAM.

'Digitalization reduces the time and cost of designing power plant units, including a line of marine gas turbine engines of a new generation, helps to achieve design characteristics, minimizes the manufacturing cost of prototypes, as well as testing and development of engines. In addition, the digital twin will make it possible to offer to Customers a cost-effective service that is a full-life cycle contract for the supply and maintenance of engines at all stages of operation,' said JSC UEC Deputy General Director and General Designer Yuri Shmotin.

In the course of the research activities, high-precision mathematical models of the GTE units and the gearbox will be developed for the basic marine engine with a capacity of 20.2 MW, the prospective marine engine with a capacity of 25 MW and the RO55 gearbox. Also, systems for technical specification management, engine configuration management will be created based on production information as well as the process to forecast product behavior.

United Engine Corporation (JSC) (a Rostec State Corporation company) is an integrated organization specialized in the design and development, serial production and after-market support of engines for military and commercial aviation, space programs, the Navy as well as for the oil and gas industry and power generation. One of UEC's prioritized fields of activity is the implementation of comprehensive programs of development of the industry's companies by introducing new technologies meeting the world-class standards.

Rostec State Corporation is one of the biggest industrial companies in Russia. It includes over 800 scientific and production enterprises in 60 regions of the country. The key areas of activity are aircraft industry, radio electronics, medical technologies, innovative materials etc. The Rostec portfolio spans such renowned brands as AVTOVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Shvabe, Kalashnikov Concern and others. Rostec is fully engaged in the implementation of 12 national projects. The company is a key supplier of Smart City technologies, it deals with the digitalization of state management, industry, social sectors, devises development plans for 5G wireless communication technologies, industrial Internet of Things, big data and block-chain systems. Rostec is a partner of the world's leading manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli, Renault etc. The corporation's products are delivered to more than 100 countries. Almost a third of the company's receipts comes from the export of high-tech products.

Diesel gas turbine unit М55Р at PJSC UEC-Saturn assembly test facility

Disclaimer

ODK-Saturn PAO published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2021 09:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
