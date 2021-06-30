ODK Saturn : PJSC UEC-Saturn took part in international campaign "The Tour of Tribute...

X close open original Victory Square in Minsk 410 kb

X close open original War memorial in Mozyr, Republic of Belarus 397 kb



Site news 30.06.2021Rybinsk, June 30, 2021On the 76th anniversary of the Great Victory, representatives of PJSC UEC-Saturn (part of United Engine Corporation, a Rostec State Corporation company) took part in international patriotic campaign 'The Tour of Tribute - a Handful of Earth.''A handful of Earth' is a symbolical action, it instills in a person a special attitude to historical memory and displays a patriotic mindset inherent to the Russian society. The members of the tour were greeted with acknowledgment and appreciation in cities and villages. I am sure that the international Tour of Tribute, like the Immortal Regiment, will become a tradition,' says PJSC UEC-Saturn HR DirectorThe tour took place from June 20 to June 24, 2021. The route was over three thousand kilometers through the territory of the Tula, Kaluga, Bryansk, Smolensk, Tver Regions, as well as the Republic of Belarus. The participants of the campaign brought handfuls of earth from communal graves to be buried at the military memorials of the Yaroslavl Region.Eleven Saturn employees started their journey from Rybinsk and visited memorial complexes 'Burial Mound of Immortality' in Belev, the Tver Region, and 'Partisan Trail' in Bryansk, the monument to a Soviet soldier in Gomel and memorial complex 'Burial Mound of Glory' in Mozyr. June 22 found them in Brest where our fellow countrymen laid flowers at the Courage memorial, and visited the Defense of the Brest Fortress Museum, which was followed by the military historical complex 'Stalin's Line' in the Minsk region, the memorial 'Island of Courage and Sorrow' and Memory Square in Minsk, the memorial complex in the village of Ozerny near Smolensk. The voyage ended at Rzhev memorial 'The Soviet Soldier' and the place of the feat of Panfilov's twenty-eight guardsmen in the village of Dubosekovo.In total, 31 people from the Yaroslavl region took part in the 'Handful of Earth' campaign. The project was organized by the regional branches of Russia's Mechanical Engineers Union and the Russian Military Historical Society involving branches of the Russian Union of Afghanistan Veterans, the Union of Paratroopers, the Public Organization 'Officers of Russia' and with the support of PJSC UEC-Saturn.: press@uec-saturn.ruis an engine-manufacturing company specialized in the design and development, production and after-market support of gas turbine engines for commercial aviation, power generation and gas compression as well as for ships and vessels.UEC-Saturn is part of United Engine Corporation.PJSC UEC-Saturn is a member of Russia's Mechanical Engineers Union, an All-Russian industrial association of employers. The Yaroslavl regional division of the All-Russian public organization 'Russia's Mechanical Engineers Union' is headed by the PJSC UEC-Saturn Managing Director.(a Rostec State Corporation company) is an integrated organization specialized in the design and development, serial production and after-market support of engines for military and commercial aviation, space programs, the Navy as well as for the oil and gas industry and power generation.is one of the biggest industrial companies in Russia. It includes over 800 scientific and production enterprises in 60 regions of the country. The key areas of activity are aircraft industry, radio electronics, medical technologies, innovative materials etc. The Rostec portfolio spans such renowned brands as AVTOVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Shvabe, Kalashnikov Concern and others. Rostec is fully engaged in the implementation of 12 national projects. The company is a key supplier of Smart City technologies, it deals with the digitalization of state management, industry, social sectors, devises development plans for 5G wireless communication technologies, industrial Internet of Things, big data and block-chain systems. Rostec is a partner of the world's leading manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli, Renault etc. The corporation's products are delivered to more than 100 countries. Almost a third of the company's receipts comes from the export of high-tech products.