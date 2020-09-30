Log in
ODT Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $50K of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

09/30/2020 | 10:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. ("Odonate" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ODT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Odonate securities between December 7, 2017, and August 21, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/odt.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) tesetaxel was not as safe or well-tolerated as the Company had led investors to believe; (2) consequently, tesetaxel's commercial viability as a cancer treatment was overstated; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/odt or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Odonate you have until November 16, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
