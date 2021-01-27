OECD Economic Survey of Bulgaria: Friday 29 January 2021 - Online launch at 12:00 Sofia time

27/01/2021 - The OECD will present a new Economic Survey of Bulgaria on Friday 29 January. The Survey examines the challenges facing the Bulgarian economy from the COVID-19 crisis and discusses ways to foster a strong and sustainable recovery. The Survey also looks in depth at ways to reduce regional disparities and at structural reforms that could raise productivity and incomes.





OECD Secretary-GeneralAngel Gurría will deliver the Survey's key messages in an online event with the participation of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Deputy Finance Minister Marinela Petrova starting at 12:00 Sofia time. Alvaro Pereira, Director of Country Studies in the OECD Economics Department will give a detailed presentation of the Survey's findings and recommendations, and will then take questions from the press.





Journalists are invited to register in advance for the launch event

The Survey will be published at 12:00 Sofia time (11:00 CET) at this link, which can be included in news articles: www.oecd.org/economy/bulgaria-economic-snapshot/. Journalists can request a copy (with a summary in Bulgarian) under embargo, thereby undertaking to respect the OECD's embargo procedures, by emailing embargo@oecd.org .

For any other information, journalists are invited to contact Catherine Bremer in the OECD Media Office (+33 1 45 24 80 97). To get advance notification of other OECD reports and events, journalists can complete this short form

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

Related Documents