OECD Economic Survey of Bulgaria: Friday 29 January 2021 - Online launch at 12:00 Sofia time

01/27/2021 | 10:02am EST
27/01/2021 - The OECD will present a new Economic Survey of Bulgaria on Friday 29 January. The Survey examines the challenges facing the Bulgarian economy from the COVID-19 crisis and discusses ways to foster a strong and sustainable recovery. The Survey also looks in depth at ways to reduce regional disparities and at structural reforms that could raise productivity and incomes.

OECD Secretary-GeneralAngel Gurría will deliver the Survey's key messages in an online event with the participation of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Deputy Finance Minister Marinela Petrova starting at 12:00 Sofia time. Alvaro Pereira, Director of Country Studies in the OECD Economics Department will give a detailed presentation of the Survey's findings and recommendations, and will then take questions from the press.

  • The Survey will be published at 12:00 Sofia time (11:00 CET) at this link, which can be included in news articles: www.oecd.org/economy/bulgaria-economic-snapshot/. Journalists can request a copy (with a summary in Bulgarian) under embargo, thereby undertaking to respect the OECD's embargo procedures, by emailing embargo@oecd.org.
  • For any other information, journalists are invited to contact Catherine Bremerin the OECD Media Office (+33 1 45 24 80 97). To get advance notification of other OECD reports and events, journalists can complete this short form.

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

