OECD Economic Survey of Bulgaria: Friday 29 January 2021 - Online launch at 12:00 Sofia time

27/01/2021 - The OECD will present a new Economic Survey of Bulgaria on Friday 29 January. The Survey examines the challenges facing the Bulgarian economy from the COVID-19 crisis and discusses ways to foster a strong and sustainable recovery. The Survey also looks in depth at ways to reduce regional disparities and at structural reforms that could raise productivity and incomes.
OECD Secretary-GeneralAngel Gurría will deliver the Survey's key messages in an online event with the participation of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Deputy Finance Minister Marinela Petrova starting at 12:00 Sofia time. Alvaro Pereira, Director of Country Studies in the OECD Economics Department will give a detailed presentation of the Survey's findings and recommendations, and will then take questions from the press.
The Survey will be published at 12:00 Sofia time (11:00 CET) at this link, which can be included in news articles: www.oecd.org/economy/bulgaria-economic-snapshot/.
Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.
