OECD Economic Survey of Canada: Thursday 11 March

03/05/2021 | 02:47am EST
04/03/2021 -

Launch event 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

The latest OECD Economic Survey of Canada, to be released on Thursday, March 11, takes a broad look at macroeconomic challenges in Canada as the country begins to recover from the COVID-19 crisis, which has claimed the lives of more than 20,000 Canadians.

The pandemic has caused a historic downturn in the Canadian economy, with GDP expected to decline by 5.4% in 2020. Meanwhile, as in many countries, the unemployment rate remains high, especially among youths. Although lighter restrictions and a recovery in hard-hit sectors will support growth going into 2022, it remains unclear how fast consumer confidence will rebound and how quickly households may spend the substantial savings many have accumulated during lockdowns. Against this backdrop, the Survey explores steps that policy makers can take to further encourage employment and business recovery, and makes recommendations across a range of policy areas with a special focus on well-being.

Media are invited to join a virtual launch of the Survey hosted by the Canadian Association of Business Economics (CABE), the Ottawa Economics Association (OEA) and the OECD Washington Center. Alvaro Pereira, Director of Country Studies in the OECD Economics Department, will present the Survey's findings and answer questions. The event will be moderated by Ottawa Economics Association President Jean-François LaRue.

Journalists can request an advance copy of the Survey under embargo, thereby undertaking to respect the OECD's embargo procedures, by emailing Miguel Gorman in the OECD's Washington Center. An overview of the Survey with key messages will be published at 12:00 Eastern Time on 11 March at this link, which can be included in news articles: www.oecd.org/economy/canada-economic-snapshot/.

To get advance notification of other OECD reports and events, journalists can complete this short form.

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

