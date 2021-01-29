OECD Economic Survey of Chile 2021: Thursday 4 February Online press conference at 10.00 Santiago time

29/01/2021- The OECD will present a new Economic Survey of Chile on Thursday 4 February. The Survey examines the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on Chile's economy and discusses how best to support households and firms through the crisis and ensure a strong, fair and sustainable recovery. A special chapter looks at how to improve Chile's digital transition and enhance skills and connectivity across the population and economy.

Alvaro Pereira, Director of Country Studies in the OECD Economics Department, will present the Survey's findings and answer questions at an online press conference along with a representative of the Chilean Ministry of Finance starting at 10:00 Santiago time (14:00 CET) on Thursday 4 February. The event will be in Spanish.

Journalists are invited to register in advance for the press conference at this link.

Journalists can request a copy of the Survey under embargo a day in advance, thereby undertaking to respect the OECD's embargo procedures, by emailing embargo@oecd.org. An overview of the Survey with key messages will be published at 10:00 Santiago time on 4 February at this link, which can be included in news articles: www.oecd.org/economy/chile-economic-snapshot/

For any other information, please contact Catherine Bremer in the OECD Media Office (+33 1 45 24 80 97). To get advance notification of other OECD reports and events, journalists can complete this short form.

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

Related Documents