Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OECD Economic Survey of Chile 2021: Thursday 4 February Online press conference at 10.00 Santiago time

01/29/2021 | 09:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

29/01/2021- The OECD will present a new Economic Survey of Chile on Thursday 4 February. The Survey examines the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on Chile's economy and discusses how best to support households and firms through the crisis and ensure a strong, fair and sustainable recovery. A special chapter looks at how to improve Chile's digital transition and enhance skills and connectivity across the population and economy.

Alvaro Pereira, Director of Country Studies in the OECD Economics Department, will present the Survey's findings and answer questions at an online press conference along with a representative of the Chilean Ministry of Finance starting at 10:00 Santiago time (14:00 CET) on Thursday 4 February. The event will be in Spanish.

  • Journalists are invited to register in advance for the press conference at this link.
  • Journalists can request a copy of the Survey under embargo a day in advance, thereby undertaking to respect the OECD's embargo procedures, by emailing embargo@oecd.org. An overview of the Survey with key messages will be published at 10:00 Santiago time on 4 February at this link, which can be included in news articles: www.oecd.org/economy/chile-economic-snapshot/
  • For any other information, please contact Catherine Bremer in the OECD Media Office (+33 1 45 24 80 97). To get advance notification of other OECD reports and events, journalists can complete this short form.

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

Related Documents

Disclaimer

OECD - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2021 02:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:47aRobinhood says it temporarily curbed buying of some securities as deposit requirement increased ten-fold
RE
12:47aAMERICAN AIRLINES : CDC orders sweeping U.S. transportation mask mandate as COVID-19 rages
RE
12:35aHONDA MOTOR : Mazda cut production due to semiconductor shortage
AQ
12:29aChina's Kingho ships first batch of iron ore from Sierra Leone's Tonkolili mine
RE
12:16aWhat's Driving Everything from a Market Frenzy to an Embrace of U.S. Deficits? Magical Thinking.
DJ
12:13aIndia slashes base import price of crude palm oil by $36 per tonne
RE
01/29SHANGHAI ELECTRIC : Powers Trial Operations for China's First Digital Rail-guided Tram Equipped with iDRT System
AQ
01/29NO PLAN B : Japan's sponsors shelve ads as mood sours over Olympics
RE
01/29GRUPO MEXICO B DE C : consortium wins tender for section of 'Mayan Train' project
RE
01/29XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi files legal complaint against U.S. Defense, Treasury ban
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : GameStop's rally cools as U.S. regulators eye wild trading
2"GameStop effect" could ripple further as Wall Street eyes short squeeze candidates
3BITCOIN TO ONLINE PETWEAR: 'Papa Musk' lures investors
4GameStop or the revenge of small investors
5EXCLUSIVE: U.S. oil industry seeks unusual alliance with Farm Belt to fight Biden electric vehicle agenda

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ