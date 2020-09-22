Log in
OECD Economic Survey of Israel: Wednesday 23 September 2020

09/22/2020 | 07:00am EDT

22/09/2020 - The latest OECD Economic Survey of Israel, to be released on Wednesday 23 September 2020, analyses how the coronavirus crisis is affecting the country's economy and social progress and recommends measures to limit the damage to living standards, well-being and future growth. The Survey also takes an in-depth look at ways Israel can reduce regional socio-economic disparities and make its tax system fairer and more efficient.

The Survey will be published at 15:30 GMT on 23 September 2020, at which time an Overview with key findings and charts will be freely accessible at: www.oecd.org/economy/israel-economic-snapshot/. You are invited to include this link in news articles.

Journalists can request a copy of the Survey under embargo by emailing embargo@oecd.org. In asking for the Survey under embargo, journalists undertake to respect the OECD's embargo procedures.

For further information, journalists are invited to contact Catherine Bremer in the OECD Media Office (+33 1 45 24 80 97).

*** To get advance notification of other OECD reports and events, complete this short form.***

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and soc

