OECD Economic Surveys of the European Union and Euro Area – Friday 10 September

09/08/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
08/09/2021 - The OECD will release its latest Economic Surveys of the European Union and Euro Areaon Friday 10 September. The two Surveys examine the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the EU and euro area economies and discuss how EU and national policy makers can use the recovery period to ensure that Europe emerges with stronger, more sustainable growth and with the economic architecture to show even more resilience to future crises.

The Surveys will be published at 09:00 CEST on Friday at the following link, which can be included in news articles: www.oecd.org/economy/euro-area-and-european-union-economic-snapshot/. Journalists can request a copy of the Surveys under embargo, thereby undertaking to respect the OECD's embargo procedures, by emailing embargo@oecd.org. Embargoed copies will be sent out 24 hours before the release time.

For any other information, or interview requests, journalists are invited to contact Catherine Bremerin the OECD Media Office (+33 1 45 24 80 97). To get advance notification of other OECD reports and events, journalists can complete this short form.

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to preserve individual liberty and improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

OECD - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 17:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
