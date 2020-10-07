OECD Organisation for Economic operation and : Economic Survey of the United Kingdom launches Wednesday 14 October 2020

07/10/2020 -

** UPDATED WITH NEW RELEASE DATE **

Embargoed online press briefing 4pm UK time Thursday 8 October



The latest OECD Economic Survey of the United Kingdom, to be published on Wednesday 14 October, analyses the twin challenges facing the UK economy from the COVID-19 pandemic and the country's impending departure from the EU Single Market. The Survey discusses the likely impact on economic output and jobs, suggests ways to strengthen the recovery and looks at the potential impact of policy responses on GDP and inequality. A Special Chapter examines the long-standing challenge of weak productivity growth and suggests solutions.





The Survey will be published at 11amUK time (12:00 Paris time) on Wednesday 14 Octoberwhen an Overview with key findings and charts will be freely accessible at: www.oecd.org/economy/united-kingdom-economic-snapshot/. You are invited to include this link in news articles.





Alvaro Pereira, Director of Country Studies in the OECD Economics Department, will discuss the Survey's findings and take questions at an embargoed online media briefing, starting an hour before the launch at 10 am UK time on Wednesday 14 October.

Journalists are invited to register attendance at the press briefing at this Zoom link: https://meetoecd1.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8GbM6EGZSxCJPFAQCbofNw

Journalists can request a copy of the Survey under embargo, thereby undertaking to respect the OECD's embargo procedures, by emailing embargo@oecd.org.





For any other information, please contact Catherine Bremer in the OECD Media Office (+33 1 45 24 80 97). To get advance notification of other OECD reports and events, complete this short form.

